3 Things To Know

Mars Lander Sends First Snapshots (60-Second Video)

Here are three things entrepreneurs should know today.
Entrepreneur Staff
Insights Editor
1 min read
  • After traveling 300 million miles over almost seven months, NASA’s Insight Lander touched down on Mars yesterday. The lander has started sending back snapshots from its journey, but it won’t be fully operational for another couple of months.
  • Amazon has become the latest to make internal education materials available to the public for free. You can take more than 30 courses in machine learning that the company uses to train developers, data scientists, data platform engineers and business professionals. Amazon will also offer a certification exam for $300.
  • And excessive Fortnite playing is prompting some desperate parents to put their kids in video game rehab. One behavioral specialist said the game was “like heroin.” Kids, just put down the phone and take out the trash already!

