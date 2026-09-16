The Fed Raised Interest Rates for the First Time Since 2023 — Here’s What It Means for You

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The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point Wednesday, its first increase since July 2023. The move, approved unanimously by all 12 members of the Federal Open Market Committee, lifts the Fed’s benchmark rate to a range of 3.75 to 4 percent. Fed Chair Kevin Warsh said the bank had to act on inflation. “The plain fact is that inflation is too high and has been for too long,” Warsh said, according to the New York Times.

So what does this actually mean for you? The effects will vary depending on what kind of debt you have. If you already have a fixed-rate mortgage, nothing changes. That rate is locked in regardless of what the Fed does. Adjustable-rate mortgages and other variable-rate loans are more exposed. Mortgage rates overall are more closely tied to Treasury bond yields, which recently topped 5 percent for the first time since 2023, pushing the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate to 6.76 percent, the Washington Post reports.

Car loans will likely accelerate too. Cox Automotive estimates the hike could add about $6 to the average monthly car payment. Credit card rates, which move more directly with the Fed, could also tick higher, a real concern given credit card debt is near an all-time high. On the flip side, savers could see slightly better returns on high-yield savings accounts and CDs.

“I know a rate hike may feel like bitter medicine, but we need it because we can’t just keep having this runaway price growth,” Ted Rossman, principal consumer finance analyst at Money Management International, told the Post.