Why This Accomplished Entrepreneur Filters All His Endeavors Through Spreading Diversity

November 29, 2018 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Gerard Adams continues with his series, Leaders Create Leaders in this season's 14th episode.

John Henry, who went from working as a doorman of a New York building to becoming a landlord of property, is now a venture partner at Harlem Capitol Partners.

Henry discusses some of the initial barriers to creating a business for himself, including the resources and network that were not built for him and his class bracket. Henry currently hosts his own show and has landed a spot on reputable lists as a distinguished young entrepreneur.

The entrepreneur talks about how when he started his career as a doorman, he suddenly entered a world with varying planes of economic excellence. Despite the many obstacles, Henry talks about how an entrepreneurial spirit runs in his family. He recounts how his mother exercised her own sales skills by selling plastic toys in the park. Throughout his journey, Henry always strived to provide a positive attitude along his path.

Henry explains how, at one point during his doorman career, the idea of holding a job suddenly seemed ludicrous to him and he realized he could only make as much as others would allow him. Eventually, he made the connection a true success in his life would be defined by his own efforts.

