Emotions

How to Manage Your Emotions

Though not often discussed, there are many factors that can impact our behaviors and emotions.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Entrepreneur Network Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Due to the self-help industry, we’re taught that we’re in complete control of our emotions. The reality is, this isn’t entirely true. 

Nutritional deficiencies, inflammation, medications, stress and food sensitivities can all alter behaviors at an unconscious level. If the symptoms are severe, you get medicated; if the symptoms are mild, it’s blamed on a lack of willpower.

Join Entrepreneur Network partner and bestselling author Ben Angel in the latest installment of his powerful 12-part 60-Seconds to Unstoppable series for surprising insights into peak performance based on neuroscience, psychology and biohacking.

Want to become unstoppable in business and in life? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out what's really holding you back, and be sure to grab a copy of Angel's new book Unstoppable today.

Related: How to Be Positive (Willpower Not Required)

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

Click here to become a part of this growing video network.

More from Entrepreneur

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

One-on-one online sessions with our experts can help you start a business, grow your business, build your brand, fundraise and more.
Book Your Session

Related Books

Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Unfiltered

Unfiltered

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Emotions

It's My Job and I'll Cry If I Want to: The Case for Showing Emotions in the Workplace

Emotions

How Crying Could Save Your Business

Emotions

How Being 'the Emotional Type' Can Actually Help Your Entrepreneurial Career