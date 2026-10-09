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Key Takeaways When revenue levels off, review your financials and talk to frontline employees to find where you’re losing time, money and accountability before you launch another campaign.

Use the following weeks to collect outstanding invoices and cut unneeded expenses, align every leader on the same 90-day priorities and give each fix an owner, a deadline and a measure of progress.

Every entrepreneur eventually reaches a season when growth slows. Revenue levels off, referrals become less predictable and sales meetings run longer because everyone is searching for answers. Before long, someone around the table says the same thing: “We need more marketing.”

I’ve learned to resist that instinct.

Over the years, my brother and I have built companies in healthcare, staffing, consulting and hospice. We’ve experienced periods of rapid growth and seasons when the numbers refused to move. Early in my career, I viewed every plateau as a sales and marketing problem. Today, I see it differently.

Growth has a way of hiding operational weaknesses. When business is booming, inefficiencies stay buried beneath new revenue. Once growth slows, those weaknesses become impossible to ignore. The plateau is a signal that your business has outgrown its current operating model. Whenever that happens, I spend the next 30 days looking inward before I look outward.

Here’s the operational reset I recommend.

Week one: Listen

The first mistake many leaders make is trying to solve a problem they haven’t fully understood.

My background is in accounting and finance. Numbers tell a story, but only if you slow down long enough to read it. During the first week, I tell leadership teams to stop introducing new initiatives. Hold off on launching another campaign or changing compensation plans. Your only assignment is to understand what your business is trying to tell you.

I start with the financials because cash rarely lies. Revenue may appear stable while profit quietly disappears. Accounts receivable may have doubled even though sales have stayed flat. Labor costs may have crept up because processes have become less efficient, not because people are working less effectively.

Then I leave the spreadsheets. Some of the best operational insights come from the people closest to the work. I sit with department leaders. I ask frontline employees where they lose time every day. I ask managers which decisions keep getting pushed back because nobody owns them.

One lesson I’ve learned while growing multiple businesses is that leaders often diagnose symptoms instead of causes. Someone says scheduling is the issue. Another believes it’s hiring. Finance blames collections, and operations blames staffing. Usually, they’re all describing different symptoms of the same operational breakdown.

By the end of the week, I want three answers:

Where are we losing time?

Where are we losing money?

Where are we losing accountability?

Everything else can wait.

Week two: Stabilize

Once you understand the business, protect its foundation.

Cash flow has always been one of my biggest priorities because I’ve watched profitable companies fail while less profitable ones survived. The difference was rarely demand. It was liquidity.

Healthcare taught us that lesson early. Reimbursement cycles can stretch for weeks or even months, but payroll comes due every two weeks whether insurance payments have arrived or not. If leaders fail to manage cash aggressively, growth can create more financial pressure than stability does.

During this second week, I focus on operational leaks:

Outstanding invoices get immediate attention.

Recurring expenses get challenged.

Projects that consume resources without producing measurable value get paused.

Inventory, software subscriptions, vendor agreements and purchasing habits all get another look.

This is also when I ask a difficult question: “If I were building this company today, would I spend money on this?” The answer is no, surprisingly often. Businesses accumulate expenses the same way houses accumulate clutter. Every year something new gets added, but very little gets removed. A plateau is the right time to simplify before complexity becomes expensive.

Week three: Align

I’ve sat in leadership meetings where every executive had a different idea of the company’s priorities. Sales wanted growth. Operations wanted efficiency. Human resources wanted hiring. Finance wanted stronger margins. Every goal made sense on its own, yet together they created friction.

As we expanded into multiple businesses, we found that leadership alignment matters more than leadership talent. A room full of talented executives moving in different directions creates confusion much faster than progress.

This is the week I realign KPIs. Too many organizations measure activity instead of outcomes. Instead of asking whether people stayed busy, ask whether the work moved the business forward. Every department should understand exactly how its scorecard contributes to the company’s larger objectives. If finance measures one thing, operations another and sales something else entirely, people will naturally optimize for their own department instead of the business.

I also ask every leader the same question individually: “What are our three most important priorities over the next 90 days?” If the answers differ, communication needs work before execution can improve.

Week four: Accelerate

By the fourth week, the focus shifts from identifying problems to executing solutions. Every priority should have a clear owner, a deadline and a way to measure progress. Otherwise, the reset becomes another productive conversation that never changes the business.

Accountability drives momentum. Every leader should leave the reset knowing exactly what they own and how success will be measured. Once that clarity is in place, the business is ready to invest in growth again. Marketing, hiring and expansion produce far better results when the operation behind them is aligned and prepared.

The real work of sustainable growth

I appreciate business plateaus much differently than I did earlier in my career. What I once treated as a sales and marketing problem, I now see as valuable feedback. A plateau reveals where communication has broken down, accountability has weakened and systems have failed to keep pace with the company’s growth.

That’s why I resist the urge to solve every slowdown with more marketing. The strongest companies pause long enough to listen, stabilize, align and accelerate with discipline. In my experience, sustainable growth comes from strengthening the business behind the numbers before chasing the next opportunity.