I’ve Mentored People for 20 Years. I Use These 4 Steps to Help Them Advance

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Key Takeaways The best mentors treat every conversation as a two-way exchange, asking questions that sharpen the other person’s thinking while staying open to having their own views challenged.

A four-step process of building self-awareness, gathering feedback from five people, separating perception from reality and refining your defining stories creates growth for both mentor and mentee.

Early in the evolution of social media marketing, I was interviewing a recent college graduate for an entry-level position. During the conversation, I found myself explaining how organizations were beginning to embrace social media as an important marketing channel. I spoke confidently about how brands could connect with consumers in new ways and believed I had a strong understanding of where the industry was heading.

Then something unexpected happened.

The candidate began building on several of my points and offered insights that went far beyond anything I had discussed. She understood the platforms, user behaviors and emerging trends at a level I simply did not. While I had learned about social media through corporate training programs, agencies and industry experts, she had grown up immersed in these platforms every day.

Within minutes, the dynamic shifted. I stopped trying to teach and started asking questions. What platforms were gaining traction? How were younger consumers using them differently? What trends did she see that marketers were overlooking? By the end of the conversation, I realized I had learned far more than I had taught.

That experience eventually inspired a reverse mentoring initiative where younger employees shared expertise with senior leaders. More importantly, it taught me a lesson that has shaped every mentoring relationship since. The greatest value of mentoring is rarely the advice being shared. It is the perspective being gained.

Stop treating mentoring like a one-way conversation

The best mentors enter conversations with the belief that they have something to teach and something to learn. They understand that every person sees the world through a different set of experiences, challenges and assumptions. Those differences often create insights that would never emerge otherwise.

This shift in thinking is important because it changes the goal of the relationship. Instead of trying to provide the perfect answer, great mentors focus on helping people think more clearly. They use questions to uncover assumptions, identify blind spots, and encourage deeper reflection. At the same time, they remain open to having their own perspectives challenged. Curiosity creates better mentoring conversations than expertise ever will.

The framework I use to create growth on both sides of the relationship

Over the last 20 years, I have coached and mentored people across every stage of their careers. One thing I learned early is that mentoring becomes far more effective when it is tailored to where someone is in their professional journey.

The challenges facing an employee in their first few years of work look very different from those facing a senior leader. Early in a career, individual wins and setbacks can feel defining. Later in a career, experience often provides a broader perspective that changes how people evaluate opportunities and challenges. Because of this, I rarely begin a mentoring relationship by offering advice. Instead, I focus on creating a deeper understanding of the individual sitting across from me. The process generally follows four steps.

1. Start with self-awareness

Most people are eager to discuss goals, promotions and career aspirations. I prefer to begin somewhere else. The first step is helping people understand themselves more clearly. We explore strengths, development opportunities, motivations and long-term aspirations. The objective is to establish a baseline understanding of who they are today before discussing where they want to go tomorrow.

This step creates value for mentors as well. It forces us to listen carefully rather than assume we already understand someone’s challenges based on our own experiences.

2. Gather perspectives you cannot see yourself

One of the most valuable exercises I use involves gathering feedback from five people within the individual’s network. I encourage them to compare that feedback against their own self-assessment and look for patterns. Where do the perceptions align? Where do they differ? What strengths appear consistently? What development opportunities keep surfacing?

Many professionals spend years relying exclusively on self-reflection. Feedback introduces perspectives that are often impossible to uncover on your own.

3. Separate perception from reality

This is where many mentoring conversations become transformational. Whether we agree with feedback or not, perception influences opportunities, relationships and career progression. The goal is not to debate what people think. The goal is to understand how others experience us.

I encourage people to resist the urge to explain or defend feedback immediately. Instead, sit with it. Look for recurring themes. Ask yourself why multiple people may have reached similar conclusions. Some of the greatest career breakthroughs happen when people stop arguing with perceptions and start learning from them.

4. Refine the stories that define you

Every professional has stories that shape how others perceive their leadership potential. These stories often involve successes, failures, setbacks, difficult decisions and lessons learned. Yet many people struggle to communicate them effectively. The final step focuses on identifying those experiences and learning how to share them with intention.

When people can clearly articulate what they learned from challenges and how those experiences shaped their growth, they become far more effective at communicating their value, leadership style and potential.

Treat every mentoring conversation as leadership practice

One reason mentoring accelerated my own career is that it gave me an opportunity to practice leadership long before I had a leadership title.

Early in my career, I proactively sought out coaching and mentoring opportunities because I knew I wanted to become a people leader. Those experiences taught me how to listen, build trust, provide feedback and help others navigate challenges. More importantly, they taught me how to influence people without relying on authority.

Many aspiring leaders spend years waiting for a promotion before developing leadership skills. I would argue the opposite approach is more effective. Develop the skills first and let the title catch up later. Mentoring allows you to practice leadership every time you help someone. By the time formal leadership opportunities appear, you have already developed many of the capabilities required to succeed.

The question every mentor should ask

Before ending any mentoring conversation, ask yourself one simple question. What did I learn from this person today?

That habit changes the nature of the relationship. Mentoring stops being an exercise in sharing expertise and becomes an opportunity for mutual growth.

Every mentoring relationship begins with the assumption that one person has knowledge to share. The most powerful mentoring relationships end with both people seeing something they could not see before. That is why the best mentors ask more questions than they answer and use the experience to mutually grow.