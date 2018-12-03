Why Women Entrepreneurs Have Such a Hard Time Building Big Corporations

The reasons are both dependent on the individual and the system.

More women start small businesses but are less likely to transition to big business, or have a gross revenue of $1 million or more. In the words of Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars and Empowerista host Alexis Wehrley, the solution to this disparity is to address a few of the obstacles women internalize. Women will frequently underestimate their abilities. Women entrepreneurs receive less funding to expand their small business into a big business. Moreover, women have a harder time building out their network. Finally, women tend to be more more risk-averse.

