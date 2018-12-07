Why Your Network Is Your Net Worth

Jessica Abo sits down with Halstead Manhattan salesperson Mark D. Friedman to discuss the art of networking.

December 7, 2018 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Mark D. Friedman has dedicated his life to cultivating and nurturing relationships. For more than 32 years, Friedman has been part of the New York City community, having lived all over Manhattan, Brooklyn, the Upper East Side, Queens and Greenwich Village. Currently, Friedman resides on the Upper West Side with his wife.

Friedman's resume includes acting as well as sales and marketing positions in the health and fitness industry. Friedman is passionate about supporting a long list of philanthropic causes such as The American Cancer Society and is co-chair of Taste of Hope and a puppy raiser for Guiding Eyes for the Blind, having raised three service dogs, as well as a member of the networking group BNI, Chapter 12.

Friedman is partners with Richard Rosenthal, and for the last five years they have formed one of the top teams in Manhattan real estate, The Friedman Rosenthal Team. He sat down with Jessica Abo to share his advice when it comes to networking and building your business.

Related: How One Entrepreneur Is Trying to Solve Diversity Problems at the Executive Level

Watch more videos from Jessica Abo on her YouTube channel here.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.