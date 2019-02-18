Influencer Marketing Is About Relationships, Not Buying Media

Buying media isn't a purely transactional activity.

February 18, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Nick Ingate, the CMO of advertising company The Projects.

Ingate notes that when involved in media buying, you should keep in mind that it is not a purely transactional activity. It's also about developing a relationship.

Ingate emphasizes the importance of working with brands that are forwarding society and doing something that will improve the world. Some campaigns, he mentions, which are particularly prominent in The Projects's portfolio, are the brands of Equinox and Absolut Elyx.

Click the video to hear more from Ingate and about The Project's work.

