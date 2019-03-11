How to Create a Personal Development Plan and Achieve Your Goals

Want to get the most out of your business idea? Make sure you're maximizing your own potential first.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Brian Tracy breaks down how to achieve your goals according to a personal development plan.

The speaker and author frequently mentions that the steady practice of working hard toward a goal, such as including a daily routine, will help you develop personally. Moreover, Tracy points out that self-confidence and good preparation will make your success more likely.

By investing in personal development, you will be able to more easily coax out your natural talents and determine your true potential, says Tracy.

