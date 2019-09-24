Success Strategies

The Life-Changing Mindset That Leads Directly to Your Goals

Here's how you can keep your mind focused and healthy during difficult times.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

During the moments when it feels like everything is going wrong, you can still come out on top. Here's how according to Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield. 

When you focus on the negative, the world can seem like a terrible place. Conversely, when you focus on the positive, you can see that the world is focused on love, kindness and beauty. When you catch yourself making a detrimental or unecessarily judgmental statement, try to reconfigure the way you are speaking to yourself. 

Moreover, Canfield recommends analyzing how much time you spend online and imbibing news. It may be a better idea to forego the news and instead focus on striving towards your goals and personal improvement. 

Click play to hear more.

Related: How to Break Bad Habits and Make Better Ones

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android device.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Jon Horowitz
Jon Horowitz is dedicated to helping brands with grow their social footprint by aligning with influencers and creating innovative content.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur