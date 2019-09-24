The Life-Changing Mindset That Leads Directly to Your Goals

Here's how you can keep your mind focused and healthy during difficult times.

During the moments when it feels like everything is going wrong, you can still come out on top. Here's how according to Entrepreneur Network partner Jack Canfield.

When you focus on the negative, the world can seem like a terrible place. Conversely, when you focus on the positive, you can see that the world is focused on love, kindness and beauty. When you catch yourself making a detrimental or unecessarily judgmental statement, try to reconfigure the way you are speaking to yourself.

Moreover, Canfield recommends analyzing how much time you spend online and imbibing news. It may be a better idea to forego the news and instead focus on striving towards your goals and personal improvement.

