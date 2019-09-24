Why You Should Embrace Your Side Hustle Even If You Have a Serious Day Job
Make time for your side hustle.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
This week on The Rough Cut, Storyhunter co-founder Alex Ragir sits down with Stephanie Ijieh, Global Marketing and Communications Manager at Wavemaker and co-founder of What’s New Pop-up.
Ragir and Ijieh discussed how having a side hustle can help you grow into a better, more well-rounded version of yourself.
Related: This Founder of a Marketing Agency Shares His 3 Pillars for Building Successful Teams