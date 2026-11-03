That ‘100% Tax Write-Off’ on Your Company Car Isn’t What You Think. Here’s What to Know Before You Buy.

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Key Takeaways The deduction amount depends on how much of the vehicle was used for business purposes. Personal use and commuting are not deductible, regardless of who owns the vehicle.

Understand that your year-one deduction decision might be permanent, passenger car depreciation caps affect the math and the vehicle’s weight creates more deduction possibilities.

Verify the weight classification of the vehicle before you buy it, choose the method of deduction in year one, keep business use above 50% if you need to deduct with acceleration, document business miles immediately, and take the business portion only as allowed by law.

Every year, around this time, the same type of question appears from business owners: “Can I write off the entire cost of a car if I buy it before December 31?” It usually accompanies a video featuring someone leaning against an SUV promising that the government will pay for the whole thing.

The short answer is no. The rules for deducting a business vehicle are clear, and the discrepancy between what is promised on social media and what can be written off according to the law can cost you in an audit.

Let’s go through an example: $50,000 passenger car under 6,000 pounds, purchased from an unrelated seller, placed in service in 2026, driven 60% for business and deducted using the actual expense method. All dollar amounts are based on federal-only numbers.

The deduction amount depends on the use of the vehicle, not its ownership.

The amount you can deduct does not depend on whether the car title is in your name or whether it is an LLC buying the car. The deduction amount depends on how much of the vehicle was used for business purposes. A vehicle used 60% for business purposes will be 60% deductible and the other 40% personal, no matter the purchase structure.

Commuting trips create the most common errors. Commuting from home to a regular workplace or business location is always personal, regardless of the fact that the vehicle belongs to the business. Driving from the workplace to a client or from one job site to another is considered business use. Get your percentage correct as every number below depends on this figure.

Your year-one deduction decision might be permanent

There are two main methods of claiming a deduction for vehicle expenses. Standard mileage rate is applied when the mileage log of business trips is multiplied by the per-mile figure that includes all costs of maintaining the car. In 2026, the IRS established the standard mileage rate at 72.5 cents for the first half of the year and increased it to 76 cents for miles driven from July 1 through December 31. If you choose this method, make sure your mileage log breaks down at July 1.

Actual expense method includes the business portion of the actual cost of the vehicle, including its depreciation. Here is what is not explained in videos on social media: to maintain the option of using the standard mileage rate for the owned vehicle, you must claim it in year one. If you claim accelerated depreciation, bonus depreciation or Section 179, you cannot use the standard mileage method for the vehicle anymore. Make this decision with your CPA before purchasing the car, not afterwards.

Passenger car caps affect the math

Section 280F of the Internal Revenue Code places a cap on the annual depreciation of passenger cars. IRS adjusts these caps each year.

First, we calculate the basis. The business use of the vehicle is 60% and, therefore, the business basis of the $50,000 passenger car is $30,000. The other $20,000 is personal and will never be deductible.

Second, let’s apply the cap. According to Rev. Proc. 2026-15, the first-year depreciation cap is $20,300 for a passenger car placed in service in 2026 and bonus depreciation applicable. Apply your business use percentage to the cap: $20,300 x 60% = $12,180. This is your maximum deduction in the first year — neither $50,000 nor $30,000. The balance of $17,820 will be depreciated in future years. If bonus depreciation is not applicable or is elected not to be claimed, the cap is reduced to $12,300, which becomes $7,380 after applying the business-use percentage.

Bonus depreciation at 100% is applicable again for the property acquired after January 19, 2025. However, it will not raise the passenger car depreciation above the 280F cap. The business share of fuel, insurance and repairs is deducted separately, and thus, $12,180 is not the full deduction for your vehicle.

Vehicle’s weight creates more deduction possibilities

Those videos promise the full deduction for heavy vehicles. The caps for passenger cars apply for the weight up to 6,000 pounds, measured by unloaded weight for passenger cars and gross vehicle weight rating for trucks, vans and most SUVs. Check the sticker inside the driver’s door of the vehicle before you buy.

Heavier vehicles avoid the specific caps mentioned above; that’s why there are so many posts suggesting “buy a big SUV.” But there are some limits nevertheless. In tax years beginning in 2026, the Section 179 deduction for a heavy sport utility vehicle is limited to $32,000, although bonus depreciation may deduct the remainder of the business basis of the car.

Independent of the vehicle’s weight, the Section 179 deduction cannot bypass passenger car caps. No method, entity or vehicle category can make our $20,000 personal portion deductible.

Contemporaneous records help preserve the deduction

Nothing stated above makes sense without a contemporaneous mileage log documenting the date, business purpose and miles driven for each trip. The log created after receiving an audit notice is one of the easiest ways to lose your legitimate deduction, and a phone application allows you to create it easily.

In order to use accelerated depreciation, bonus depreciation or Section 179, the qualified business use must be more than 50%. Our 60% car qualifies for this requirement. At 50% or lower qualified business use, you may still take the deduction using the straight-line depreciation method or, if you qualify, the standard mileage rate; however, without accelerated write-offs.

Here comes the pitfall. When the qualified business use falls to 50% or lower later, the excess depreciation will be included in the income, and you will have to use the straight-line depreciation method. Usually, it happens when a business car gradually turns into a family car. Moreover, when you dispose of or sell the vehicle, depreciation is recaptured as ordinary income, and the benefit is partially temporary.

Buy the vehicle your business needs first

Tax advantage should never be the motivation for buying the car. Start by identifying the vehicle your business needs, and then go through the rules:

• Verify the weight classification of the vehicle before you buy it

• Choose the method of deduction in year one

• Keep business use above 50% if you need to deduct with acceleration

• Document all business miles immediately

• Take the business portion only as allowed by law

For our $50,000 car, it is $12,180 in first-year depreciation plus the business portion of the operating expenses.