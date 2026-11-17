This story appears in the November 2026 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

I broke up with a friend. Then I realized he was never a friend at all.

I’m telling you this because it represents something critical about relationships, especially in business: Sometimes, people have a relationship with you. Other times, they have a relationship with the chair you sit in.

Both are fine, so long as you know the difference. But we often don’t, and that sets us up for disappointment. So here’s the story of that breakup, and how I’ve learned to filter for stronger relationships.

A few years ago, I met a founder I’ll call Stuart. We hit it off at an event, then grabbed coffee. I have a broad network of people like this; I like making new friends I can learn from.

Then Stuart reached out with a request: His company was launching something, and he hoped Entrepreneur would write about it. I thought it might interest our readers, so I ran the story.

He was thrilled, and invited my wife and me over for dinner. He sent us a gift for the holidays. He’d text every so often, just to check in. But he also kept asking for more coverage. Every few months, he had some new project to announce.

I started to wonder: Are we friends? Or is he just buttering me up to get press? In other words, does he care about me — or just the chair that I sit in?

“The Chair” is the title you have, or the role you occupy. It is not yours. It remains in place. Someone sat in the chair before you, and someone will sit in that chair after you. For example, I am the editor in chief of this magazine. But someone was in the role before me, and someone will be after. The title is just a chair.

Intellectually, we all understand this about ourselves. But it’s easy to get lost in it. My chair might be uniquely public, but we all have chairs in some way. Maybe you’re the doctor everyone turns to for free medical advice. Or the well-connected person. Or the one with access to something or someone.

As a result, people want your attention. And if you mistake yourself for The Chair, you’re in for a painful letdown later. Friends of mine have sat in impressive chairs and been showered with invitations. Then they left, and it all disappeared.

So I’ve come to see my situation differently: Right now, I have an opportunity to build the right relationships — which will stay with me long after I leave The Chair behind.

That brings me back to Stuart. One day, he texted about a new launch. “Want to see the announcement?” he asked.

I decided to test the relationship. “As a friend, I’m always interested in the great stuff you’re doing,” I replied. “But to set expectations: I’ve begun actively discouraging people from thinking of me as a path to coverage. It’s not where my energy is, given everything else I have going on.”

He replied: “No worries! Noted.” That was the last I heard from him. I don’t begrudge Stuart for wanting press. But he’d disguised a transactional relationship as a personal friendship, and that didn’t feel good.

It gave me an idea, though: Now, whenever I meet someone who could become a real friend, I proactively take The Chair away. I’ll mention that I no longer source stories myself, or joke about how annoying it is to be pitched constantly. Some people lose interest after that. The ones who stay are the ones I invest in.

Now let’s flip this. What if you want to connect with someone in their own impressive chair? The answer: Focus on them, not their position. Tell yourself, “This is a regular person who happens to be in this unusual role. How can we connect as people?” It’s amazing what happens when you do that, as long as you’re genuine. You’ll instantly stand out.

The world is full of chairs, but it’s an endless game of musical chairs. People sit, get up, move around. Status won’t remain constant. Only human connection can. That’s where we stand.