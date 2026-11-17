This story appears in the November 2026 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Every morning when I get dressed, I look at a photograph of my late grandfather. He brought color TV to India, which seemed nearly impossible at the time. And he taught me the lesson that guides my own entrepreneurial journey today.

My grandfather’s name was Hukum Bhatty, and he lived a life of risk. As a young man, he fought for India’s independence from British rule and was jailed as a freedom fighter. Decades later, he built a company in India that imported TV parts, assembled them locally, and sold color TVs. This was back when prices were high, consumer purchasing power was low, the government had import restrictions, supply chains were unreliable, and the public was skeptical about whether color TV (as opposed to black-and-white TV) would work without glitches. Failure seemed likely.

When he first told me this story, I asked him: How did he find his way forward? His answer was a revelation: When you have a vision that people doubt, don’t try to prove the whole idea at once, he told me. Just prove one small piece, then the next.

For him, that meant starting with the basics: Could he assemble a few TVs? Could he find a few people to buy them? Once that happened, could he see market interest grow? Could he bring costs down over time so the market would expand? Slowly, everything fell into place. By 1981, then-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi recognized him for helping to bring TV to the masses.

I was born in Mumbai and grew up with these stories. Years later, I studied economics in the U.S. and moved to the natural gas industry in Houston. I worked at Enron and later traded energy at NRG and JPMorgan. Along the way, I noticed an inefficiency: Every natural gas pipeline had its own system, meaning that gas shippers had to work across hundreds of pipelines’ individual websites, screens, formats, passwords, and workflows in order to schedule gas. That’s deeply inefficient. It was like having 300-plus disparate versions of FedEx (the equivalent of a pipeline) when the shippers really only needed one.

I wanted to create one efficient dashboard across all pipelines, so I founded NatGasHub.com in 2020. The industry was skeptical. People asked: If the existing system works, why mess with it? So I implemented my grandfather’s plan. Instead of trying to work across 300 pipelines, I started with two. My software failed many times at first, but eventually it worked. Then two became five. Five became 10. Today, our platform connects to 300-plus pipelines.

It’s tempting to move fast, or to be frustrated when people don’t share your vision. But that’s why I keep my grandfather’s photo in my closet: to remember that change happens slowly, and ideas are proven piecemeal. He changed the world he grew up in. Now I can change mine.