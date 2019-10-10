Branding

How to Develop Your Personal Brand Like a Marketing Professional

Creating a successful personal brand is doable, especially if you have a dedicated process in place.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Contributor
CEO, Single Grain. Founder, Growth Everywhere.
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Eric Siu discusses how to grow your personal brand so that you become known for it and encounter success. 

In order to grow a personal brand, Siu stresses the power of batching together content, particularly your podcast output. If you're able to streamline the creation of your podcast, you free up extra time resources. Siu uses his extra bandwidth to develop his other projects, strategize long-term and work on recruitment.

Siu talks about the importance of utilizing multiple platforms to release podcast and blog content onto. Even better, if you're able to have someone at your side looking to capture your daily output of content, you will be able to break this footage into several segments this footage. Think about the number of podcasts and videos that may come from a constant deluge of content. 

Watch the video to hear more. 

Related: How a Large Creative Brand Accomplishes Its Marketing Goals

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on Amazon FireRokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur