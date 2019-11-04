How This CEO Used His Own Need for a Small Loan to Launch a Burgeoning Startup

This executive saw a gap in the marketplace and jumped to fill it.

November 4, 2019 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Business Rockstars talks with Matt Rodak, the CEO of Fund That Flip (FTF). FTF operates as a financing company to individuals who are looking to buy property, fix them up and eventually sell them. The company offers short-term loans for people who are mainly in the midst of the home renovation process.

Rodak describes his business as a lender and investment platform. The founder saw the opportunity to bring together a smaller market of lenders in need of loans at a higher interest rate with easy accessibility, as well as high-earning investors who were in the market for investment products.

