Self Improvement

How to Establish Personal Accountability at Every Level of Your Business

Are you delivering on your responsibilities and duties?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Guest Writer
Digital Executive, Motivational Speaker, and Leadership Coach
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mike Phillips discusses how to stay accountable to yourself and your higher-ups. He states that accountability and responsibility are two different things. Responsibility is often associated with personal duties you must complete. Accountability is the series of steps and evaluations afterward. How well did you complete your tasks?

As a manager, if you want to improve your staff's accountability, often the options are limited to striking an unspoken deal with them. Phillips notes that oftentimes the best a manager can do for accountability is reach an agreement with his employees. If you set clear boundaries for your employees and trust them with duties, your employees will ideally feel the personal responsibility to get their jobs done. To help them along, Phillips recommends a few easy tips — such as writing down their tasks and sharing plans with others — to maintain accountability.

Click the video to hear all of Mike Phillips' tips. 

Related: Secured a Promotion? Here's How to Make an Impact at a New Job.

Entrepreneur Network is a premium video network providing entertainment, education and inspiration from successful entrepreneurs and thought leaders. We provide expertise and opportunities to accelerate brand growth and effectively monetize video and audio content distributed across all digital platforms for the business genre.

EN is partnered with hundreds of top YouTube channels in the business vertical. Watch video from our network partners on demand on RokuApple TV and the Entrepreneur App available on iOS and Android devices.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.