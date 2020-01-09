How to Establish Personal Accountability at Every Level of Your Business

Are you delivering on your responsibilities and duties?

January 9, 2020 2 min read

In this video, Entrepreneur Network partner Mike Phillips discusses how to stay accountable to yourself and your higher-ups. He states that accountability and responsibility are two different things. Responsibility is often associated with personal duties you must complete. Accountability is the series of steps and evaluations afterward. How well did you complete your tasks?

As a manager, if you want to improve your staff's accountability, often the options are limited to striking an unspoken deal with them. Phillips notes that oftentimes the best a manager can do for accountability is reach an agreement with his employees. If you set clear boundaries for your employees and trust them with duties, your employees will ideally feel the personal responsibility to get their jobs done. To help them along, Phillips recommends a few easy tips — such as writing down their tasks and sharing plans with others — to maintain accountability.

