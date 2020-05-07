makeup

Why the Motto 'Better Not Bitter' Changed Everything for Beauty Bakerie Founder Cashmere Nicole

After overcoming challenges at a young age, the makeup mogul is living the sweet life with her cruelty-free cosmetics brand.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
VIP Contributor
Founder of Original Stories Media, Journalist, Producer and Storyteller
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

A feature interview on Beyoncé’s website gave Beauty Bakerie founder and CEO Cashmere Nicole the push she needed to expand her beauty brand, but Nicole’s entrepreneurial spirit had been years in the making.

When Nicole became pregnant at 15, she worked tirelessly to put herself through school, relying on food stamps to keep her small family afloat.

While working full time as a nurse, Nicole decided to dive into the cosmetics industry, creating the brand’s now-signature Lip Whip, a favorite with celebrities like Cardi B. and Olympic gold medalist Gabby Douglas. However, her budding business was thrown a curveball when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. As a 26-year-old single mother, she battled constant fear, but her resilience would later inspire her company’s motto: Better Not Bitter.

 “I just hope to continue to spread the mission of being sweet and sweeting the lives of others,” says Nicole.

Since her recovery, she has channeled her energy into creating products free of harmful chemicals that represent all skin tones and gender identities.

In 2017, Beauty Bakerie received $3 million in funding from Unilever and has since expanded its products to online shops in over 120 countries and 750 brick and mortar stores, including Ulta and Forever 21.

Nicole’s mission to spread love and give back is the key to her brand’s success. “All of us contribute to that beauty of the world, and there is no one standard for beauty,” she says. “Representing that in the brand really gives the customers a sense of home…They feel loved for just who they are.”

In this episode of How Brands Are Born, follow Nicole’s journey to sweet success and see how she overcame the odds to build a beauty empire.

How Brands Are Born is presented by Cardone Ventures, in partnership with Original Stories Media. Learn how Grant Cardone and Brandon Dawson can help your business transform and scale to 10X levels HERE.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.