What 30 Years of Building Has Taught Me About Leading Through Transformation

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Key Takeaways Each transition in the technology environment does not just change the tools; it changes what the job of technical leadership actually requires.

At scale, proximity to the work becomes a bottleneck, not an advantage. As your proximity to the work decreases, your judgment becomes your most valuable contribution.

AI has made technical depth at the CEO level more necessary, not less. Leaders who work with AI directly have accurate intuitions about what’s truly possible, where the real risks are and where leverage actually sits.

When speed multiplies, direction becomes the constraint. Teams need to understand direction precisely enough to make good autonomous decisions without waiting for someone to tell them what to do next.



When I started my first company in college, I was the CTO, the engineer, and in most practical terms, the entire technical team. The distance between an idea and a working product ran directly through me. That model worked for a long time.

Then it did not.

I came to understand that this sort of transition doesn’t announce itself. One day you are the technical founder with the ability to get things done faster than anyone else on the team. But those circumstances change, and the founder who doesn’t change with them becomes a bottleneck.

I’ve watched this happen to other founders across three decades of building enterprise software, and I’ve experienced it myself. What I’ve learned is that each transition in the technology environment does not just change the tools. It changes what the job of technical leadership actually requires.

I have lived through several major transitions in the world of enterprise software. This is a practical account of what each one actually changed, what I had to do differently and why the one happening right now is the most important to read correctly.

When a technical builder must become a technical leader

At the start of my first company, being the builder was the job. The value I created was direct and measurable in shipped code. The distance from idea to product ran through me, and that was not a weakness to be fixed. It was the right design for that stage.

What I quickly learned was that this model had a built-in expiration date. The moment you bring in other engineers, something changes about the job, whether you acknowledge it or not. You can keep building and keep reviewing every minor detail and decision as you stay at the center of an expanding technical team. And eventually, you’ll take a step back and see how you’re slowing that growing team down.

That is the first transition: from founder as technical team to founder as technical leader of a team. It sounds obvious. It is harder than it sounds.

The internet era taught that coordination is a technical skill

The internet era changed the underlying conditions fast enough that I could not ignore the shift. Suddenly, speed of iteration mattered as much as quality of architecture. The companies that won were not always the ones with the best technical foundations. They were the ones that could move together, make fast decisions and keep a team pointed in the same direction while the landscape changed underneath them.

I was managing a team by then, and the real work was no longer in the code. It was in the calls I had to make about what we would build and what we would not. Those calls required me to be out of the codebase enough to actually see the whole picture. Every hour I spent reviewing pull requests was an hour I was not spending on the decisions that determined whether the team was building the right things at all.

Coordination turned out to be a technical skill in its own right. Knowing how to structure a team so information flows clearly, how to make priority decisions fast enough that people are not blocked, how to maintain quality across work you did not personally touch — these were learnable skills. But I had to treat them as skills worth developing rather than side effects of leading a growing business in the internet era.

At scale, proximity to the work becomes a bottleneck, not an advantage

The cloud and SaaS era raised the stakes of this problem to a level I could not work around. You cannot review every architectural decision in a large engineering organization, just like you cannot be present in every product conversation. The mechanisms I had used to maintain quality in smaller teams were not scalable.

I realized that as my proximity to the work decreased, my judgment became my most valuable contribution. And not just judgment alone, but the ability to communicate it clearly and consistently enough that others could use it to make decisions without me in the room.

That requires a different kind of technical expertise. It’s less about being the best coder and more about evaluating tradeoffs accurately, asking questions that reveal the real constraints and calibrating your instincts so that the standards you communicate reflect what “good” actually looks like.

AI has made technical depth at the CEO level more necessary, not less

At this point, it may seem like my journey as a CEO is one of increasing distance from the work itself. But that narrative, like many things, has been rewritten by the emergence of AI.

The distance between an idea and working software has collapsed in a way I could not have predicted three years ago. We are building software roughly 10 times faster than we were before. Things I used to plan as quarterly initiatives now move on monthly or even weekly timelines.

That acceleration has made me more technical as a CEO, not less. I code every day. If you are making strategy decisions at a remove from what these tools can actually do, your judgment will be miscalibrated. Leaders who work with AI directly are the ones with accurate intuitions about what is genuinely possible, where the real risks are and where the leverage actually sits.

Technical depth is now the input to better strategy, not an alternative to it. The reason I code is not to ship features. It is to stay calibrated. There is a meaningful difference between those two things, and it shapes how I structure my time, my team and my decisions.

Founders who mistake busyness with tools for strategic clarity will find themselves 10 times busier and no better at making the decisions that matter. But founders who never get hands-on with AI find themselves disconnected from the reality of what’s doable today and what will be possible tomorrow.

When speed multiplies, direction becomes the constraint

The operational implications of this acceleration show up in specific places.

Hiring has changed. I am looking for people who are actively learning these tools, who have good instincts about what AI does well versus what it makes look easy but actually makes harder. Institutional knowledge still matters. Experience still matters. But a demonstrated bias toward learning now weighs more heavily than it used to.

Alignment has become more important. When teams can move 10 times faster at the individual level, the bottleneck shifts from execution to judgment about priorities. Ambiguity compounds at speed. Teams need to understand direction precisely enough to make good autonomous decisions without waiting for someone to tell them what to do next. Conversations I used to think of as quarterly alignment work now need to happen monthly, sometimes more often.

Staying close to the work still matters, but it looks different than it did at earlier stages. I am close to the work by using the product constantly, by building things myself to test my calibration, by reading what the team ships and asking hard questions about quality and direction. My goal is not to micromanage or maintain constant oversight over a team I trust. I stay close to the work because it’s how I maintain judgment that scales.

The founders who fall behind stop rebuilding themselves

The companies that will have structural advantages five years from now are the ones figuring out how to operate at AI-native speed today. The right tools and processes are a big part of that, but so are the right people. And that starts at the top. Leadership needs to have the judgment to direct this new speed towards the right problems.

For technical founders and executives, the question is whether you are building the version of yourself this moment requires, or whether you are still operating like the leader who was most valuable a few years ago.

I have had to ask that question at each of the inflection points I have described. The answer changes every time, and the change is never comfortable. But the pattern is consistent: Each new era does not just change the tools. It changes what the job of technical leadership actually requires. The founders who scale are the ones who recognize that shift fast enough to act on it before the gap gets too wide to close.