Teams aren't paralyzed by change — they're paralyzed by leaders who won't make a decision. When clarity is replaced with hesitation, even the best teams stall out, waiting for someone to step up and lead.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Let's stop pretending that ambiguity is some kind of evolved leadership skill. It's not. It's avoidance, plain and simple. Somewhere along the way, many leaders have confused open-mindedness with indecisiveness, and teams are suffering for it.

Today's workplace isn't short on talent, but short on direction. People are ready to move, ready to build and ready to make an impact. But too often, they're forced to operate in a fog of strategic vagueness. Not because they lack initiative, but because the people above them are unwilling, or unable, to make a call.

Leadership used to be about vision and decisiveness. It meant choosing a direction, committing to it and giving people a clear line of sight on where they were headed. That didn't mean micromanaging every move, but it did mean taking responsibility for setting the course. Now, too many leaders dance around decisions, offering a parade of possibilities instead of planting a flag.

The consequences are real. Teams become fragmented. Resources get spread thin across too many priorities. People spend more time aligning than executing. And worst of all, the energy and drive that make a team powerful begin to erode. Not because people don't care, but because they don't know what they're aiming for.

This isn't about leadership being "bad." It's about leadership being absent when it's needed most.

There's a common pattern in organizations today: a big problem emerges — say, declining customer retention. Leadership acknowledges it, initiates a few working groups, and asks for ideas. Weeks go by. Research is done. Options are presented. And then…nothing. No real decision. No clear direction. Just more meetings, more analysis, more "let's keep exploring."

It's not that leaders don't want to make the right choice. It's that they're terrified of making the wrong one. But that fear is costing teams far more than a few missteps ever would.

When leaders don't make decisions, they shift the risk downstream. Teams are left to interpret vague signals and hope they're aligned. It's like being told to "build a bridge" with no information about the river, the traffic, or even the destination. Sure, your engineers might start designing, but the odds of building something useful are slim to none.

Teams don't need endless exploration. They need a call to action. They need someone to say, "This is the direction we're going. It might not be perfect, but we believe it's right — and we're going to learn as we go."

And no, this isn't about embracing top-down command-and-control. It's about stepping into the responsibility of leadership. Decisiveness isn't a character flaw. It's a necessity. People want to follow someone who's willing to take a stand. They're not expecting perfection. They're expecting courage.

The irony is, once a clear decision is made, teams don't collapse — they ignite. Give them a clear goal, and they'll bring the creativity, energy, and ownership needed to make it happen. They'll debate the how, they'll iterate on the what, but they'll do it with a shared understanding of why. That's where true innovation happens, within the guardrails of a defined purpose.

But without that leadership, even the best teams end up stuck. They chase consensus instead of progress. They build plans on assumptions instead of direction. And eventually, they disengage — not because they're lazy, but because ambiguity is exhausting.

So, what's the fix?

It starts with leaders recognizing that decisiveness isn't about ego — it's about service. It's not about being right all the time. It's about giving people the clarity they need to do meaningful work. That might mean taking a position before every stakeholder is fully aligned. It might mean making a call when the data is still a bit murky. It will almost certainly mean facing criticism.

But that's the job.

We've made leadership too comfortable. We've turned it into facilitation instead of direction. Discussion is important — but it's not the destination. At some point, someone has to say, "This is the way forward."

If you're a leader, ask yourself:

What decisions am I avoiding under the guise of being collaborative?

Where have I created confusion instead of clarity?

Am I giving my team enough information to act, or just enough to stay stuck?

Because the truth is, your team isn't asking for a crystal ball. They're not looking for infallibility. They're looking for a signal they can trust, a decision they can work from, and a leader who's willing to step up when it counts.

Clarity doesn't kill creativity — it unleashes it. And decisiveness doesn't stifle innovation — it enables it. What's killing momentum in organizations today isn't change — it's the unwillingness to commit to any change at all.

So, make the call. Choose the direction. Lead.

Your team is ready. The only question is — are you?