Women Entrepreneurs

Danica Patrick's Blend of Purpose and Passion

The winemaker and former race car driver talks about relationships, finding meaning in work beyond money and manifesting ambitions.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Danica Patrick is a former professional race car driver and the proprietor of Somnium, a vineyard in California’s Napa Valley. She talks with #ThePlaybook host David Meltzer about business relationships, what she looks for in employees, her winemaking ambitions and the importance of “feeling it.”

Patrick discusses what she looks for in teammates and co-workers, namely that they accept circumstances and find meaning from experiences. She also looks for people who are passionate, do whatever it takes to get a job done and prioritize honesty and transparency. 

Patrick talks about her wine business, which she started in 2007 with the purchase of a property to grow a vineyard. Her purpose for selling wine is to provide customers opportunities for connection and community through sharing.

Patrick talks about the “magic” of asking the universe for success. She says that thinking, visualizing, and feeling a dream or goal, such as the success of her wine label, enables the universe to deliver, sometimes quickly and sometimes slowly.

