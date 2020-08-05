Lifestyle

Gaming Is More Than Entertainment

The president and COO of the gaming organization 100 Thieves talks about how brand awareness is changing as the esports community grows.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

John Robinson is the president and COO of 100 Thieves, an esports organization with teams that compete in several video games including Fortnite and League of Legends. He talks with #ThePlaybook host David Meltzer about the growth of gaming culture, the global nature of esports and how his company works with and for its players. 

Robinson discusses the increasing awareness of esports, predicting that within five years it could be bigger than baseball. He cites a generational shift, as most people under 50 years old grew up with video games. 

Robinson talks about the global nature of esports, comparing it to soccer in its reach and with its multiple leagues. He describes the present moment for esports as similar to the formative years of the NFL and the combining of the ABA with the NBA. What happens in the next two-to-three years, Robinson says, will determine what happens in esports for the next 20-to-25 years. 

Robinson talks about the gaming community and the importance of large special events to bring gamers together, saying these events are like Coachella for video games. He talks about the relationship between his company and its players, explaining that 100 Thieves helps players grow their personal brands to the benefit of the company.   

Robinson advises entrepreneurs to think, reflect and learn — to build their skillset and try new things. 

