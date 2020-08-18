The Importance of Partnership for Co-Founders

August 18, 2020 1 min read

Katherine Power and actor Cameron Diaz are the co-founders of Avaline, an organic, vegan-friendly wine brand. They talk with #ThePlaybook host David Meltzer about their business partnership, communicating with younger consumers and finding a passion for work.

Diaz talks about her interest in winemaking and about learning entrepreneurship from her co-founder. Power talks about Avaline’s origins as she and Diaz identified a need for “clean” wine and sought to bring their solution to market.

Diaz and Power discuss their consumer and how their understanding of her interests in wellness and community has formed their business strategy. They talk about what each co-founder brings to their business relationship, including Diaz’s curiosity and attention to detail and Power’s entrepreneurial experience.

Both Diaz and Power talk about the importance of passion when starting a business, advising new entrepreneurs to “find what you love and figure out how to get paid for it.”

