Shift Your Perspective With the Focus Five

No one can be in the zone all the time. Here's how to shift your perspective when you're in a rut.
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, Peter Voogd talks about an activity he calls the “Focus Five” he uses to shift his perspective when he feels frustrated or down on himself. The Focus Five exercise involves journaling for five minutes by writing the answers to these questions:

  1. What are five things you are grateful for? 
  2. What are five things you are proud of? 
  3. What are five things you are excited about for the future?
  4. What five things are you committed to achieving in the next 30 days?

Voogd explains that this exercise will help adjust your mindset and allow you to act your way into a better mood.

