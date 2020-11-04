Finance

9 Ways to Build Wealth Fast Your Financial Advisor Won't Tell You

If you want to build wealth, invest in a Roth IRA. But if you want to grow wealth quickly, explore other options.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Free Book Preview Money-Smart Solopreneur

This book gives you the essential guide for easy-to-follow tips and strategies to create more financial success.
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
3 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Jeff Rose worked as a financial advisor for 16 years. During that time, he learned that investing in financial products for long-term growth isn’t the only, or best, way to build wealth. To become a wealth hacker, you need to invest in ways that aren’t mutual funds and S&P 500 — beyond what a financial advisor recommends. Here are nine ways to build wealth that most financial advisors don’t recommend.

1. Save money on vehicles

Rose advises against unnecessarily spending money on your automobile. He inherited his first car, so he made no car payments as a first-year financial advisor. That savings allowed him to start funding his Roth IRA and put money towards his 401K. He estimates that driving that car earned him $10 million in redirected allocations.

2. Don’t buy “more” house than you need

Similarly, Rose advises against buying a house that is more than you can afford. Make a sensible purchase or keep renting.

3. Stop buying so much stuff

In general, Rose advises avoiding unnecessary purchases — whether that be a new truck or an over-the-top kid’s birthday party. 

4. Save a percentage of your income

Though all financial advisors recommend saving a portion of your income, few suggest extreme savings of 30, 50, or 70 percent of income. But saving at these levels can help you gain financial freedom at a young age.

5. Work as much as you can now

Rose tells Gen Yers, in particular, to put time into their professions — either working overtime to build their careers or starting side hustles to generate extra income. This is contrary to what financial advisors typically recommend, but a side business could lead to future opportunities.

6. Invest in your education

Investing in a college degree, additional degrees, an MBA, or online certifications will help you earn more money.

7. Invest in yourself

Rose explains that he spent $8,900 for a year-long coaching program, an investment in himself that led to business opportunities, strategies for outsourcing, and smarter decisions to improve his efficiency and profitability. He says the coaching program, specifically, has had a greater rate of return for his investment than Facebook stock he bought early on — hundreds of thousands of dollars earned based on his initial investment.

8. Venture into entrepreneurship

Rose encourages you to have side hustles, especially when you’re younger. He suggests starting an online business like a blog or ecommerce site.

9. Invest in real estate

Financial advisors typically promote financial products they make a commission from or manage and are unlikely to recommend real estate as an investment. But Rose says investing in a complex or flipping houses is a way to grow wealth, too.

Related: 6 Ways to Invest When You’re Broke

 

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Tax & Legal Playbook

The Tax & Legal Playbook

Buy From
The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

The Business Owner's Guide to Financial Freedom

Buy From
Finance Your Business

Finance Your Business

Buy From
Cash From The Crowd

Cash From The Crowd

Buy From
Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Dirty Little Secrets: What the Credit Reporting Agencies Won't Tell You

Buy From
Impact Pricing

Impact Pricing

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur