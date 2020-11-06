Video

'The Biohackers Guide to Getting Things Done In Times of Uncertainty' Episode 4: What You Need to Know About Nootropics Before Taking Them

The final installment in a four-part video series from the author of 'Unstoppable' offers four tips for those considering cognitive-function supplements.
Entrepreneur Network Contributor
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

My exciting new video series, The Biohackers Guide to Getting Things Done In Times of Uncertainty — a complement to my books Unstoppable and The Unstoppable Journal — will show you why we've been looking at productivity all wrong, so you can uncover the biological and psychological triggers behind why we make excuses. The four installments will Include practical, helpful tips involving binaural beats, visualization, sleep and fitness trackers, nootropics and more so your mind is fired up and focused for whatever life throws at you.

This year has given all of us the wake-up call that it’s time to dial in our focus and increase our productivity so we can better position ourselves for the future.

I have friends, family and members of my online community reaching out to me all the time saying, “Ben, I have a ton of work to get done, but I don’t have enough time to do it. I sit down to do the work in what little time I do have, but it’s like my brain goes out to pasture the second I do. Do you think nootropics will help?”

And my answer is almost always the same: Nootropics can absolutely help with mental cognition, memory, focus and function, but there's a catch.

In my latest video, I share what things you need to know if you're considering taking a nootropic yourself.

Want to understand how your Focus Scores? Take this 60-second quiz now to find out why you're unable to focus & get more done. 

 

