Growth Strategies

One of the Best Investments You Can Make

A financial planner discusses the dividends that come from investing in other people.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue

Entrepreneur's New Year’s Guide

Let the business resources in our guide inspire you and help you achieve your goals in 2021.
Certified Financial Planner, Author and Blogger
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

In this video, financial advisor Jeff Rose talks about his resolution to reach out to five people by text or calling, and how it has paid unintended dividends, such as useful advice and new ideas. He talks about reconnecting with people in his personal and professional networks without any ulterior motivation, and finding that his friends, past Mastermind mates and former business associates were genuinely excited to hear from him.

Rose talks about the importance of investing time, effort and resources into others — by reaching out as well as by connecting people within our networks with each other — to add value and benefit to their lives.

Related: 4 Key Habits All Successful Millionaires Have

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Amplify your business knowledge and reach your full entrepreneurial potential with Entrepreneur Insider’s exclusive benefits. For just $5 per month, get access to premium content, webinars, an ad-free experience, and more! Plus, enjoy a FREE 1-year Entrepreneur magazine subscription.
Become A Member >>
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur