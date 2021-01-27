One of the Best Investments You Can Make

January 27, 2021 1 min read

In this video, financial advisor Jeff Rose talks about his resolution to reach out to five people by text or calling, and how it has paid unintended dividends, such as useful advice and new ideas. He talks about reconnecting with people in his personal and professional networks without any ulterior motivation, and finding that his friends, past Mastermind mates and former business associates were genuinely excited to hear from him.

Rose talks about the importance of investing time, effort and resources into others — by reaching out as well as by connecting people within our networks with each other — to add value and benefit to their lives.

