Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch Season 7 Episode 1: 'My Name Is ...'

October 20, 2021 2 min read

Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch invites ambitious entrepreneurs to step into the Entrepreneur Elevator, then gives them 60 seconds to pique the judges’ interest. It’s a high-pressure, fast-paced environment in which startup founders need to race the clock while maintaining their composure to make a clear, deliberate pitch that covers at least three essential components:

Defining the company Making the request Specifying what the investment money will be used for

The investors watch the pitch through a video livestream while the elevator ascends to the boardroom floor. Once the 60 seconds are up, the group votes on whether to open the doors or send the founder back down and pass on investing.

The investors for the premiere of season 7 are Peter Goldberg, founder of PLG ventures and Elevator Pitch host; Nicole Walters, CEO and founder of Inherent Learning Company; Marc Randolph, co-founder and first CEO of Netflix; and Kim Perell, CEO of 100.co.

The first pitch comes from Apothékary Founder Shizu Okusa, who quit her job at Goldman Sachs to enter the wellness industry. Okusa is all business in the relaxed interview setting that introduces her to the audience, explaining Apothékary as a natural pharmacy that offers natural alternatives to over-the-counter products for stress, skin and beauty. The company also personalizes herbal medicines for its clients.

However, in her timed and pressure-filled pitch, Okusa makes an obvious mistake almost as soon as the elevator doors shut. Will she be able to recover and deliver the sort of pitch that sways our judges?

