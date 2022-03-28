This Grad Student Is Changing the Way Chemists Clean Their Flasks

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Marc Randolph gives Ivana Korankyi advice on moving forward with her invention Flasky, a specialized round-bottom-flask scraper that saves chemists time and materials when cleaning their round-bottom-flasks.

Marc encourages Ivana to determine the necessity of moving forward with a $10,000 HDPE medical-grade certified mold for her invention.

Together they discuss the pros and cons of purchasing a mold versus other methods of production and Ivana's next steps.

