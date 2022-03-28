How This College Student Got Her Drone Business Off The Ground

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Marc Randolph, the co-founder of Netflix, gives guest entrepreneur and college student, Erin Morrow, advice on how to grow the customer base for her company Finger Flyer after she changed her sales model from a Business to Customer (B2C) model to a Business to Business (B2B) model.

Marc helps Erin brainstorm ways to lower the cost to consumers without dipping into her company's bottom line.

Erin's drones are sold with five associated labs, and are designed to help teachers develop an interesting and entertaining curriculum, and get students excited about learning in their STEM classes.

