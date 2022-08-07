Do You Inspire the Best in People? Apply for the Tony Hsieh Award

Are you a workplace innovator who strives to make work better, improve your employees' experiences, and drive great business results in the process?

If so, you have a chance to be recognized by applying for the Tony Hsieh Award — and to inspire others to follow your lead.

You can learn more in the video above, where Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer discusses the award with best-selling author, team transformation coach, and award organizer Keith Ferrazzi.

"Ultimately, this isn't just an award," the award team says. "This is really trying to transform other organizations based on what we're learning."

The award is named after the late Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, who was celebrated for the unique ways he supported his team and customers.

Applicants do not need to be a certain size or scale. Instead, the award organizers say they're looking purely at innovation. They want to know what novel practices or innovations are happening at your workplace, how you've implemented and scaled those practices, and what the outcome has been.

By applying, you have a chance to win a ticket to the annual TED conference, to join a gathering of thought leaders in Las Vegas, and to be recognized at the inaugural Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco.

The deadline for applications is September 9, 2022. You can apply here.