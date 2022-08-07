Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

Do You Inspire the Best in People? Apply for the Tony Hsieh Award

The Tony Hsieh Award seeks out progressive, value-driven leaders and innovators

By

Are you a workplace innovator who strives to make work better, improve your employees' experiences, and drive great business results in the process?

If so, you have a chance to be recognized by applying for the Tony Hsieh Award — and to inspire others to follow your lead.

You can learn more in the video above, where Entrepreneur editor in chief Jason Feifer discusses the award with best-selling author, team transformation coach, and award organizer Keith Ferrazzi.

"Ultimately, this isn't just an award," the award team says. "This is really trying to transform other organizations based on what we're learning."

The award is named after the late Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh, who was celebrated for the unique ways he supported his team and customers.

Applicants do not need to be a certain size or scale. Instead, the award organizers say they're looking purely at innovation. They want to know what novel practices or innovations are happening at your workplace, how you've implemented and scaled those practices, and what the outcome has been.

By applying, you have a chance to win a ticket to the annual TED conference, to join a gathering of thought leaders in Las Vegas, and to be recognized at the inaugural Masters of Scale Summit in San Francisco.

The deadline for applications is September 9, 2022. You can apply here.

Latest

Entrepreneur Awards

Do You Inspire the Best in People? Apply for the Tony Hsieh Award

The Tony Hsieh Award seeks out progressive, value-driven leaders and innovators

Watch now
Lifestyle

3 Ways to Achieve 'Superhuman Focus' in Just Two Weeks

Focus is a valuable asset for any entrepreneur. Here's how to upgrade your energy, focus, and drive.

Watch now
Health and Fitness Businesses

5 Questions to Ask Yourself If You're Thinking About Becoming a Health Coach

The chief revenue officer at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition shares how the program works and the myriad of ways you can use a health coaching certification.

Watch now
Starting a Business

Josh Altman and Matt Proman Are Teaming Up to Disrupt the Real Estate Industry

Serial entrepreneur Matt Proman and real estate mogul and 'Million Dollar Listing LA' star Josh Altman have joined forces to launch BidMyListing.com.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins of Brooklyn Chop House on Opening Restaurant Doors

Interview with the Brooklyn Chop House owner and franchising expert about working in the music industry, opening restaurants, and creating avenues for black entrepreneurs.

Watch now
Lifestyle

Feeling Unmotivated? 3 Biohacks to Supercharge Your Focus and Drive

Here's Ben Angel on the top three motivation myths and how to use biohacking to become more focused.

Watch now
Watch now
Health

This Physician Wants to Change the Way You Carry Your Baby

Dr. Lena Shahbandar is a physician and entrepreneur who designed a new baby carrier to help parents and caregivers reduce back and joint pain.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Jennifer Allen of Levy Restaurants on a Commitment to Company Culture

Interview with Levy Restaurants VP of Restaurants Operations Jennifer Allen about running successful businesses, being a "restaurant girl", and her company's strong values.

Watch now
Lifestyle

How to Bounce Back After Any Setback with Biohacking

Here's Ben Angel on how to apply biohacking and neuroscience to take back control of your life.

Watch now
Supply chain

Why Companies Need to "Onshore" to Ensure Sustainable Growth

Entrepreneur Network Partner Ashley Crouch sits down with Sidney Wheatley, CIO of the Private Family Office to H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulla bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

Watch now
Leadership

How One Entrepreneur Is Bringing Back Old School Hospitality to the Hotel Industry

Hotelier Leo Grika shares his career journey, how he's customizing the hotel experience for guests, and his advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Watch now
Supercharging Creativity

The Man Behind the Viral Horse Drawing Meme Talks Advertising

How a drawing for an art school turned into a Game of Thrones viral meme.

Watch now
Supercharging Creativity

How This Ad Agency Got the Attention of An Entire Nation

The Blank Edition campaign has become part of the Lebanese zeitgeist.

Watch now
Business Model

This Entrepreneur Says Forget About Your 'Why' and Focus on Your 'I.F.'

Jessica Abo sits down with the founder of Small Pond Enterprises to discuss why innovative frameworks are so important.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • placeholder image

    Creative Conversations in Advertising
    Conversations with the smartest creators behind the best ads in years’ past and present.
  • placeholder image

    Anatomy Of An Ad
    The makers behind Cannes Lions award-winning ads break down the creative process and define what makes content impactful.
  • placeholder image

    Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • placeholder image

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • placeholder image

    That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • placeholder image

    Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.