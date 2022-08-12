Subscribe to Entrepreneur for $5
Subscribe

How to Fix Brain Fog and Boost Your Focus

The No.1 productivity killer is brain fog. Here are Ben Angel's tips for beating brain fog and boosting focus.

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Brain fog impairs your ability to focus on your goals and stay free from distraction and mental fatigue. It's also a productivity killer that can derail your day, as well as a possible warning sign that something else is wrong.

In this video, you'll discover what causes brain fog and how to fix it while boosting your focus in the process.

Take the free quiz right here to discover why you're unfocused (only available for a limited time). And be sure to grab a copy of Ben's award-winning book, Unstoppable, which has been read by more than 70,000 people worldwide.

Latest

How One Small Button Can Transform the Creator Economy from a Buzz Word to an Actual Economic Model

The co-founder and CEO of PIP, a creator economy monetization solution, shares how his company is helping content creators get paid more easily.

Watch now
Health and Wellness

This Company Wants to Pay You for Your Steps. Here's How it Works.

The co-founder and CEO of Sweatcoin explains how the company’s move-to-earn vision is helping people be healthier while also getting brands in front of 100 million users.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Javier Correa of Sombrero Mexican Food on Restaurant Expansion Strategy

Interview with Sombrero Mexican Food Owner Javier Correa Jr. on celebrity endorsements, finding an effective pace, and the balance of scaling a business.

Watch now
Entrepreneur Awards

Do You Inspire the Best in People? Apply for the Tony Hsieh Award

The Tony Hsieh Award seeks out progressive, value-driven leaders and innovators

Watch now
Lifestyle

3 Ways to Achieve 'Superhuman Focus' in Just Two Weeks

Focus is a valuable asset for any entrepreneur. Here's how to upgrade your energy, focus, and drive.

Watch now
Health and Fitness Businesses

5 Questions to Ask Yourself If You're Thinking About Becoming a Health Coach

The chief revenue officer at the Institute for Integrative Nutrition shares how the program works and the myriad of ways you can use a health coaching certification.

Watch now
Starting a Business

Josh Altman and Matt Proman Are Teaming Up to Disrupt the Real Estate Industry

Serial entrepreneur Matt Proman and real estate mogul and 'Million Dollar Listing LA' star Josh Altman have joined forces to launch BidMyListing.com.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Robert "Don Pooh" Cummins of Brooklyn Chop House on Opening Restaurant Doors

Interview with the Brooklyn Chop House owner and franchising expert about working in the music industry, opening restaurants, and creating avenues for black entrepreneurs.

Watch now
Lifestyle

Feeling Unmotivated? 3 Biohacks to Supercharge Your Focus and Drive

Here's Ben Angel on the top three motivation myths and how to use biohacking to become more focused.

Watch now
Watch now
Health

This Physician Wants to Change the Way You Carry Your Baby

Dr. Lena Shahbandar is a physician and entrepreneur who designed a new baby carrier to help parents and caregivers reduce back and joint pain.

Watch now
Restaurant Influencers

Jennifer Allen of Levy Restaurants on a Commitment to Company Culture

Interview with Levy Restaurants VP of Restaurants Operations Jennifer Allen about running successful businesses, being a "restaurant girl", and her company's strong values.

Watch now
Lifestyle

How to Bounce Back After Any Setback with Biohacking

Here's Ben Angel on how to apply biohacking and neuroscience to take back control of your life.

Watch now
Supply chain

Why Companies Need to "Onshore" to Ensure Sustainable Growth

Entrepreneur Network Partner Ashley Crouch sits down with Sidney Wheatley, CIO of the Private Family Office to H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Salman bin Abdulla bin Hamad Al-Khalifa.

Watch now
Leadership

How One Entrepreneur Is Bringing Back Old School Hospitality to the Hotel Industry

Hotelier Leo Grika shares his career journey, how he's customizing the hotel experience for guests, and his advice for aspiring entrepreneurs.

Watch now

Discover Entrepreneur Series

Whether you need advice on how to get your business off the ground or you’re just looking for inspiration, our video series have something for everyone. Browse our library below to find a series that speaks to you and your interests.

  • placeholder image

    Creative Conversations in Advertising
    Conversations with the smartest creators behind the best ads in years’ past and present.
  • placeholder image

    Anatomy Of An Ad
    The makers behind Cannes Lions award-winning ads break down the creative process and define what makes content impactful.
  • placeholder image

    Going Public
    An original series streaming weekly where you can Click-to-Invest while you watch. THEIR JOURNEY. Your decision.
  • placeholder image

    Entrepreneur Elevator Pitch
    Your favorite pitch show is back with new entrepreneurs pitching Entrepreneur's investors.
  • placeholder image

    That Will Never Work
    How many times have you been told “that will never work”? Probably not as often as Netflix co-founder Marc Randolph. The veteran Silicon Valley entrepreneur provides a healthy dose of humor, and actionable advice that will benefit founders - and would-be founders - at every stage of their business journey.
  • placeholder image

    Jessica Abo
    Jessica Abo covers the causes people care about, the powerful work they do and how they got to where they are in the first place.