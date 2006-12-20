Spotlight on ... Franchises That Cater to Kids

Think business can't be fun? We'll change your mind with these 10 kid-friendly franchises.

We've all heard the saying: Work hard and play harder. Until now, that mantra usually meant separating your life into working hard on the clock and playing hard on your free time. But what if we told you that you could own a business that married the two concepts--that playing on your job was all in a day's work?

If you're the creative type who loves working with children, then owning a kid-friendly franchise is your ticket to success. We've combed through our Franchise Zone listing and picked 10 franchises focusing on children's products and servicesthat'll bring some fun--and financial independence--into your life.

Please note that Entrepreneur.com doesn't endorse any specific franchises. Rather, we present this information as an idea of the types of kid-friendly franchises available for you to choose from.

Andy's Parties

Franchisees help parents throw a memorable birthday party with this full-service children's party and event planning company. From set-up to clean-up and everything in between--including games, craft activities, music, goodie bags, party photos, food, drinks, custom invitations and costumed characters--everything is taken care of for parents.

Cartoon Cuts

For some kids, you'd think having their hair cut was tantamount to cutting off one of their limbs; but at a Cartoon Cuts salon, you're likely to see more smiles than tears. Cartoon Cuts offers entertainment as well as hair styling, with video games in the waiting area and at each styling station, screens playing non-stop videos and cartoons, and an elephant trunk named "Ellie" that washes their hair.

Drama Kids

This weekly after-school drama program teaches 5- to 17-year-olds how to be a star onstage and off by teaching them how to speak clearly and act confidently. At the end of the school year, the kids put on a full-scale production, complete with costumes and scenery, showing off everything they've learned.

Fun Bus

Franchisees teach kids how to have fun with fitness on this full-sized school bus turned kid gym. Each bus is equipped with removable seats, and is covered from floor to wall in carpet and padding to protect students as they participate in hands-on fitness activities. The Fun Bus can be arranged to pick up kids at school, daycare, birthday parties or any special event.

Kids 'N' Clay Pottery Studio

Kids love getting dirty, and pottery offers a way to make a mess creatively. Franchisees of Kids 'N' Clay Pottery Studio teach children ages 3 to 18 to explore their artistic sides and to create ceramic pottery they can show off to mom and dad.

Learning Express

Learning Express stores allow kids to learn and grow through educational toys and games. Franchise-owned stores offer a full line of children's toys including developmental toys for infants, toddlers and preschoolers, as well as arts and crafts and other unique items like spy toys and construction sets.

Little Scoops

This retro ice cream parlor is a children's party place that lets kids and adults take a step back in time to the 1950s. All parties come with pizza, soft drinks and--of course--ice cream sundaes. Kids take control by decorating their own sundaes with delicious, colorful toppings.

Pump It Up

Kids of all ages love inflatable bounce play areas, and Pump It Up party locations offer a variety of different environments for kids to climb on, jump in, slide down and run around. Locations offer party packages, as well as pop-in playtimes.

Soccer Shots

Young kids who are taught soccer skills by the Soccer Shots franchised teams are also taught sportsmanship, good character, teamwork, healthy habits, creativity and even a word of the day. The goal and philosophy of Soccer Shots is to use soccer as a teaching tool, so franchisees should enjoy teaching children as much as coaching.

Young Chefs Academy

This franchise takes the mystery out of cooking by teaching kids their way around a kitchen. In addition to learning how to cook, each class teaches kitchen safety, etiquette and other skills kids can use at home. Young Chefs Academy has locations throughout the east, in addition to California and Nevada.

Ready, Set, Research

Use this list as a starting point for your search, and then continue it in the children's products and services section in our Franchise Zoneto learn about even more franchises.

When one catches your eye, begin your research. Due diligence includes thoroughly reading a company's literature and its Uniform Franchise Offering Circular, calling and visiting the existing franchisees, and consulting with an attorney and an accountant. Use our thorough how-toto guide you on your journey.