My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

The Lost Generation

Keeping up with the Jonesers
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When social commentator and marketing consultant Jonathan Pontell coined the phrase Generation Jones for the "lost generation" between baby boomers and Generation X, middle-aged Americans were ecstatic that someone was finally acknowledging them. Until then, people born at the end of the boom were being fed the same products, marketing and ideas as those born nearly two decades earlier. "I didn't fit in either group," admits Pontell. "We came of age during dramatically different eras."

But now that Jonesers are being recognized on a greater scale, Pontell sees tremendous opportunity to represent and target this group, which makes up 26 percent of the number of U.S. adults. He points to the group's disposable income and the fact that they're receptive to marketing. "Nearly half the people in the U.S. who make $75,000 or more a year are Jonesers," he says. "And Jonesers are very open to persuasive messaging and trying new things."

However, working long hours and having school-aged kids leave them "starved for time," says Pontell, adding that Jonesers spend a lot of time and money online. "Appeal to their need for simplicity. Show them convenience."

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Got Dumped? Congrats, You're Now Ready to Start a Business!

Starting a Business

Lacrosse Star Paul Rabil: I'm 'Risking Everything' to Change the Sport