Run Your Marketing Agency With One White Label Platform for $400

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you'll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our commerce partners.

Marketing agencies use an average of 12 different software tools to serve clients, research from HubSpot says. If you’re managing client websites, CRM systems, email campaigns, and invoicing across separate platforms, you can now consolidate your entire tech stack into one white-labeled solution. Sellful is currently offering lifetime access to its ERP Agency Plan for just $399, down 73% from the original $1,500 subscription price.

White-label everything under your brand

Sellful provides a complete business management platform you can rebrand as your own. The ERP Agency Plan includes 10 client sites or sub-accounts, each running under your agency’s branding. When clients log in, they see your company name and colors throughout.

The platform handles website creation using AI to generate complete sites and landing pages in seconds. The native CRM tracks customer interactions and automates follow-up sequences. Email and SMS marketing tools let you build campaigns without connecting to external services.

The appointment scheduler handles booking with automated confirmations. Project management features provide visual boards for tracking deliverables. E-commerce functions include an online shop, inventory management and a point of sale app. The platform supports over 20 payment gateways with no fees from Sellful.

The HR suite manages recruitment, time clocks and payroll. Online course tools build learning management systems with video hosting and progress tracking.

The built-in invoicing system automates agency billing and there is a content cloning tool that streamlines client onboarding by duplicating setups across new accounts in minutes. Each sub-account includes unlimited contacts, pages, users and products with 100GB of storage and 50,000 free email sends monthly.

Marketing agencies managing multiple tools waste time switching contexts and troubleshooting integration failures. Lifetime access to Sellful’s white label platform presents clients with a single system handling their digital presence under your brand.

Get a lifetime subscription to Sellful – White Label Website Builder & Software: ERP Agency Plan for just $399, a 73% discount off the regular $1,500 subscription price.

StackSocial prices subject to change.