My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Going, Going, Gone?

Coverage for your business in the local newspaper might be increasingly hard to come by.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the August 2008 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Does the business section in your daily newspaper appear to be shrinking? It's not your imagination. Publications like The Boston Globe are shedding stock tables and creating condensed business and money sections. Meanwhile, The Cincinnati Enquirer, The Denver Post, The Orange County Register and Winston-Salem Journal have nixed their business sections altogether.

Decreasing ad revenue--down 7.9 percent last year alone--has newspaper publishers revising their layouts. With stock tables going online, "you can end up with not enough to justify a six-page [business] section," says Rick Edmonds, media business analyst for The Poynter Institute, a resource for journalists. And disintegrating business sections could mean "fewer opportunities for businesses looking for [print coverage]," he says.

ScienceLogic, a 5-year-old IT management software firm, has yet to crack its largest local daily, The Washington Post. "It isn't for lack of trying," says co-founder and CEO Dave Link, who projects sales of more than $8 million this year for his Reston, Virginia, company. Newsroom turnover has made it tough for ScienceLogic to build relationships with journalists. "It's like a rotating list of people you've got to connect with to even be a source," says Link, 44.

Placing newspaper stories has gotten tougher for Elizabeth Shea, CEO of SpeakerBox Communications, a PR firm that represents technology companies, including ScienceLogic. Her clients are still hoping to net national coverage, but they're focusing more on suburban weekly newspapers and trade publications. Others still are zoning in only on online publications and niche blogs where news is targeted and spreads quickly. "[Online media] speaks directly to the customer," Shea says. "[Entrepreneurs] have a better chance of having that publicity do something for them."

Shea encourages entrepreneurs to learn what potential customers read and to sell reporters on the relevance of their companies. Link is moving toward online coverage, but he hasn't given up on print. "We'd love to get acknowledged in the local paper," he says. "It hasn't been easy, but that doesn't mean we'll stop trying."

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

How to Go From Product Idea to Mass Production When Starting a Business

Starting a Business

Learn to Build a Lean, Thriving Business With This $29 Course

Starting a Business

Starting Your Business: The Tools, Resources and Mindset You Need to Succeed