/ Business News

Elon Musk Says SpaceX Is Pivoting to Build a ‘Self-Growing City’ on the Moon

The billionaire announced that the moon is the “overriding priority” for securing civilization’s future, despite his long-standing focus on Mars colonization.

By Jonathan Small | edited by Dan Bova | Feb 10, 2026

SpaceX is shooting for the moon — literally.

Elon Musk announced on X that SpaceX is shifting its sights to building a “self-growing city” on the moon within 10 years, marking a dramatic shift from his long-standing Mars focus. While Mars missions remain planned for five to seven years out, Musk said the moon takes priority for “securing the future of civilization.”

The move comes amid intense U.S.-China competition to return humans to the lunar surface, with no visits since Apollo 17 in 1972. SpaceX recently acquired Musk’s xAI for $250 billion and plans a potential $50 billion IPO this year.

The announcement follows a Wall Street Journal report that SpaceX told investors it would prioritize lunar missions, targeting an uncrewed landing in March 2027.

Jonathan Small

Founder, Strike Fire Productions
Entrepreneur Staff
Jonathan Small is a bestselling author, journalist, producer, and podcast host. For 25 years, he has worked as a sought-after storyteller for top media companies such as The New York Times, Hearst, Entrepreneur, and Condé Nast. He has held executive roles at Glamour, Fitness, and Entrepreneur and regularly contributes to The New York Times, TV...

