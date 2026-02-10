SpaceX is shooting for the moon — literally.

Elon Musk announced on X that SpaceX is shifting its sights to building a “self-growing city” on the moon within 10 years, marking a dramatic shift from his long-standing Mars focus. While Mars missions remain planned for five to seven years out, Musk said the moon takes priority for “securing the future of civilization.”

The mission of SpaceX remains the same: extend consciousness and life as we know it to… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 8, 2026

The move comes amid intense U.S.-China competition to return humans to the lunar surface, with no visits since Apollo 17 in 1972. SpaceX recently acquired Musk’s xAI for $250 billion and plans a potential $50 billion IPO this year.

The announcement follows a Wall Street Journal report that SpaceX told investors it would prioritize lunar missions, targeting an uncrewed landing in March 2027.

