My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

What Have You Done Today to Feel Proud?

How one question can inspire mompreneurs to take a leap of faith away from baby steps and do something big each day.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Come on, put on that Heather Small song to set the mood while reading this column about finding business inspiration as a mompreneur. I was struck with the following advice during my usual morning run, shadowing my son as he rode his bike to school. As I was returning home, I glimpsed a challenging hill I've tackled a few times. But like a horse being drawn back to the stable, I was running toward home thinking of all the e-mails and phone calls that awaited me.

So I asked myself, "What are you going to do today to make you feel proud?" And I turned around and decided to take on that hill. Immediately, I felt proud of myself for deciding to reach beyond my comfort zone. As I climbed that hill, I kept asking myself, "Are this pace and effort something to be proud of?" When they weren't, I reached deep and pushed harder.

In general, my philosophy is to take baby steps each day in all areas of your life, be it parenting, your health, your business or your marriage. If you move a small step forward each day, that's progress. Eventually, you'll get to where you want to go.

But now I think we should take that one step further. Ask yourself each day, "What have I done today to make me feel proud?" Perhaps you'll clean out your closet and donate clothes to Dress For Success. Maybe you'll leave work early to play on the floor with your kids. You might jump ahead on a project that you've been procrastinating about. If each day we did something to be proud of, that would make a big difference in our lives.

As a mompreneur, there's always too much to do and never enough time to do it. Each day, each week runs into another, and we never seem to get ahead. We feel deflated because we can't do it all. Through my columns, I share various time management tips and ways to get more done.

However, I think this particular exercise might bring you the most powerful results. Success builds on success. Each time you accomplish something, it makes the task a lot easier to do the next time. Each day, do something that makes you feel proud.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Nicole Lapin
New York Times bestselling author Nicole Lapin can help you pitch your brand to press and strengthen your media training.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

The One Thing You Must Do If You Want to Be a Successful Freelance Writer

Starting a Business

How to Make Money in the Freight Brokering Business

Starting a Business

Gain Financial Freedom With Your Own Ad Agency