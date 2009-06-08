My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Creating a Culinary Experience

Roblar Winery & Vineyards teaches its patrons to combine ultra-premium wines with gourmet cooking.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Brought to you by Touring and Tasting

Creating a Culinary Experience

Roblar Winery & Vineyards
Santa Ynez, CA

Roblar (meaning "oak grove") Winery is a newly constructed winery reflecting the spirit of the Santa Ynez Valley-rustic, authentic, and bold.

Nestled in an oak-studded 40-acre vineyard in beautiful Santa Ynez Valley, the winery, its 5,000-square-foot tasting room, and the cooking school were designed by world famous architect Bob Easton.

In the fall of 1998 the vineyard was planted with Merlot and Sauvignon Blanc. Later additions were Syrah, Cabernet Franc, and Semillon-a key varietal that Winemaker and General Manager Richard Foster uses for his blends.

Although Roblar Winery is designed to showcase its ultra-premium wines, the facility also intends to reflect the owners' passion for quality living and to create a visitor experience.

One of the best expressions of this experience is the winery's focus on gourmet cuisine and culinary arts. The main facility boasts a commercial kitchen where guests are welcome every Saturday evening. Inside the Roblar Winery Cooking School, classes focus on fresh, local, and organic ingredients and fine wine, and are led by guest chefs from some of the world's finest restaurants.

Roblar Winery is also proud of its Members Lounge that overlooks the vineyard. Here, wine club members can enjoy wines while relaxing in front of a cozy fireplace. Recently, Roblar began serving a sumptuous lunch. Guests can now order a fresh panini or salad specially prepared by the winery's on-staff executive chef, to enjoy outside under the pergola by the handcrafted water fountain. Other winery features include educational food and wine pairings and a Gourmet Food Market that features artisan cheeses and hand-crafted foods from local farms, orchards, and dairies.

What to buy:
'07 Sauvignon Blanc Tropical fruit aromas, peach, pear, and apricot $22

'07 Semillon Full-bodied, silky. Lemon curd, pear, and fig. Soft mineral finish $19

'05 Santa Ynez Valley Syrah Earthy, Plum, blackberry, leather and sweet oak $28

Contact:
805.686.2603; Fax: 805.686.2970
www.roblarwinery.com
3010 Roblar Avenue
Santa Ynez, CA 93460
Tasting Room Open Daily 10-5

Getting There:
Located on the southwest corner of Hwy. 154 and Roblar Ave. in Santa Ynez Valley.

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Patricia Fletcher
Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Entrepreneur Voices on Careers

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneurs

Driven to Succeed: How an Entrepreneur's Love of Cars Led to a Lifetime of Success

Entrepreneurs

7 Signs It's Time to Quit Your Business

While Many Look for an Exit, Island Cannabis CEO Plans to Keep Company Private