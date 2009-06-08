Creating a Culinary Experience

Roblar Winery & Vineyards teaches its patrons to combine ultra-premium wines with gourmet cooking.

Roblar Winery & Vineyards

Santa Ynez, CA



Roblar (meaning "oak grove") Winery is a newly constructed winery reflecting the spirit of the Santa Ynez Valley-rustic, authentic, and bold.

Nestled in an oak-studded 40-acre vineyard in beautiful Santa Ynez Valley, the winery, its 5,000-square-foot tasting room, and the cooking school were designed by world famous architect Bob Easton.

In the fall of 1998 the vineyard was planted with Merlot and Sauvignon Blanc. Later additions were Syrah, Cabernet Franc, and Semillon-a key varietal that Winemaker and General Manager Richard Foster uses for his blends.

Although Roblar Winery is designed to showcase its ultra-premium wines, the facility also intends to reflect the owners' passion for quality living and to create a visitor experience.



One of the best expressions of this experience is the winery's focus on gourmet cuisine and culinary arts. The main facility boasts a commercial kitchen where guests are welcome every Saturday evening. Inside the Roblar Winery Cooking School, classes focus on fresh, local, and organic ingredients and fine wine, and are led by guest chefs from some of the world's finest restaurants.

Roblar Winery is also proud of its Members Lounge that overlooks the vineyard. Here, wine club members can enjoy wines while relaxing in front of a cozy fireplace. Recently, Roblar began serving a sumptuous lunch. Guests can now order a fresh panini or salad specially prepared by the winery's on-staff executive chef, to enjoy outside under the pergola by the handcrafted water fountain. Other winery features include educational food and wine pairings and a Gourmet Food Market that features artisan cheeses and hand-crafted foods from local farms, orchards, and dairies.



What to buy:

'07 Sauvignon Blanc Tropical fruit aromas, peach, pear, and apricot $22

'07 Semillon Full-bodied, silky. Lemon curd, pear, and fig. Soft mineral finish $19