Starting a Business

Reanimators

Creepy and Eerie, the graphic 1960s horror comic books, were deader than dead--until the Braun twins came along.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read

This story appears in the May 2010 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Reanimators

"I saw my first Creepy when I was 7," says Dan Braun, who grew up in New York City in the 1960s. "The werewolf on the cover gave me nightmares for years."

It also stirred an obsession for Dan and his identical twin, Josh. Spending their allowance on comic books from then on, they developed a fascination with the Creepy and Eerie titles, whose visuals were gorier and story lines more lurid than any other in the horror genre. That's because Creepy and Eerie sidestepped the industry's self-censorship by calling themselves magazines instead of comic books.

By the time that censorship faded in the 1980s, the titles fizzled out. Meanwhile, the Brauns had moved back to New York and embarked on careers in advertising and TV. Weekend flea markets reacquainted them with their childhood reads--and spawned an idea: "You could invent amazing stories by just gazing at the covers," Josh says.

In 1999, they set out to buy the rights to the forgotten titles. "We saw a huge business opportunity to relaunch a great brand that merely needed some dusting off," Dan says. "I imagined everything from feature films, television, broadband shorts, Broadway shows, licensing--the works."

With two partners, the Brauns formed New Comic Co. to buy Creepy and Eerie, a transaction that took seven years to complete. In 2008, New Comic struck a deal with Dark Horse Comics, which puts out Star Wars and Hellboy, to publish Creepy Archives, the first in a series of reissues. The Brauns expected to sell a modest 5,000 copies, given the $49 price tag, but it sold three times that amount. Last year, the first of the Eerie Archives reached No. 2 on The New York Times' graphic novels bestseller list.

Reviving the past was just the first step. New Creepy Comic Book is the company's latest title. Its stories introduce characters of an extended Creepy family, and Dan Braun wrote one of the tales. "Watching Angelo Torres, one of the original Creepy artists, create the artwork for it," Dan says, "was one of the most exciting moments of my life." Selling out the 20,000-copy run wasn't bad, either. The New Eerie Comic Book debuts this fall.

loading...

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

The 2 Systems You Need to Set Up for Startup Success

Starting a Business

Seeking Capital? Ask Yourself These 3 Questions First

Starting a Business

Starting a Business That People Need