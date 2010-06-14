What Kind of Entrepreneur Are You?

My Queue

Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the June 2010 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine.

A successful entrepreneur isn't always the classic, bull-by-the-horns risk-taker of legend. Sure you'll need passion, drive and a good idea. But moxie will only get you so far. You've got to know your strengths and know how to make the most of them. This questionnaire, which is loosely based on a classic personality test, can give you a sense of just how well suited you are to the work that you do. Are you the industrious captain of industry like Martha Stewart? Or more of a Creator like Steve Jobs? Circle the number nearest the trait that is generally more descriptive of you. If the two terms are equally descriptive, circle the mid-point. Add the scores as shown below. Your strengths lie not in the stars but in the sums.
 

Who Am I?

 

1. Eager54321Calm
2. Prefer Being with Other People54321Prefer Being Alone
3. A Dreamer54321No-Nonsense
4. Courteous54321Abrupt
5. Neat54321Messy
6. Cautious54321Confident
7. Optimistic54321Pessimistic
8. Theoretical54321Practical
9. Generous54321Selfish
10. Decisive54321Open-Ended
11. Discouraged54321Upbeat
12. Exhibitionist54321Private
13. Follow Imagination54321Follow Authority
14. Warm54321Cold
15. Stay Focused54321Easily Distracted
16. Easily Embarrassed54321Don't Give a Darn
17. Outgoing54321Cool
18. Seek Novelty54321Seek Routine
19. Team Player54321Independent
20. A Preference for Order54321Comfortable with Chaos
21. Distractible54321Unflappable
22. Conversational54321Thoughtful
23. Comfortable with Ambiguity54321Prefer Things Clear-Cut
24. Trusting54321Skeptical
25. On Time54321Procrastinate


Reprinted with permission from The 1996 Annual: Volume 1, Training.
Copyright 1996 by Jossey-Bass

The Advisor (The sum of questions: 1, 6, 11, 16, 21) =_____
The Salesperson (The sum of questions: 2, 7, 12, 17, 22) =_____
The Creator (The sum of questions: 3, 8, 13, 18, 23) =_____
The Diplomat (The sum of questions: 4, 9, 14, 19, 24) =_____
The Doer (The sum of questions: 5, 10, 15, 20, 25) =_____

The Advisor: Mid to high scores here suggest you handle crisis in a calm, secure way. You're most comfortable in work that demands lucid decision-making amid chaos. But be mindful of burnout. The crazies seek you out.

The Salesperson: You come alive in a crowd. Cocktail party conversation for you might as well be a competitive sport. If given enough leash, you can spin relationships into gold. Skeptical loners score low here.

The Creator: You're the genius in the meeting, the one who craves variety and sophisticated strategy. You probably can't balance a checkbook, but you could change the world with one of your good ideas.

The Diplomat: You're tolerant, agreeable and accepting, a natural mediator who can negotiate the impossible. With your innovation and political savvy, you can infiltrate bureaucracies and make them sing for you.

The Doer: High scores here mean you're industrious, disciplined and dependable. With your tenacity and organizational skills, you could run your own small country. That is, if you could just loosen up.

Questionnaire adapted from information provided by the Center for Applied Cognitive Studies in Charlotte, N.C.

