What Kind of Entrepreneur Are You?

June 14, 2010 3 min read

A successful entrepreneur isn't always the classic, bull-by-the-horns risk-taker of legend. Sure you'll need passion, drive and a good idea. But moxie will only get you so far. You've got to know your strengths and know how to make the most of them. This questionnaire, which is loosely based on a classic personality test, can give you a sense of just how well suited you are to the work that you do. Are you the industrious captain of industry like Martha Stewart? Or more of a Creator like Steve Jobs? Circle the number nearest the trait that is generally more descriptive of you. If the two terms are equally descriptive, circle the mid-point. Add the scores as shown below. Your strengths lie not in the stars but in the sums.



Who Am I?

1. Eager 5 4 3 2 1 Calm 2. Prefer Being with Other People 5 4 3 2 1 Prefer Being Alone 3. A Dreamer 5 4 3 2 1 No-Nonsense 4. Courteous 5 4 3 2 1 Abrupt 5. Neat 5 4 3 2 1 Messy 6. Cautious 5 4 3 2 1 Confident 7. Optimistic 5 4 3 2 1 Pessimistic 8. Theoretical 5 4 3 2 1 Practical 9. Generous 5 4 3 2 1 Selfish 10. Decisive 5 4 3 2 1 Open-Ended 11. Discouraged 5 4 3 2 1 Upbeat 12. Exhibitionist 5 4 3 2 1 Private 13. Follow Imagination 5 4 3 2 1 Follow Authority 14. Warm 5 4 3 2 1 Cold 15. Stay Focused 5 4 3 2 1 Easily Distracted 16. Easily Embarrassed 5 4 3 2 1 Don't Give a Darn 17. Outgoing 5 4 3 2 1 Cool 18. Seek Novelty 5 4 3 2 1 Seek Routine 19. Team Player 5 4 3 2 1 Independent 20. A Preference for Order 5 4 3 2 1 Comfortable with Chaos 21. Distractible 5 4 3 2 1 Unflappable 22. Conversational 5 4 3 2 1 Thoughtful 23. Comfortable with Ambiguity 5 4 3 2 1 Prefer Things Clear-Cut 24. Trusting 5 4 3 2 1 Skeptical 25. On Time 5 4 3 2 1 Procrastinate

Reprinted with permission from The 1996 Annual: Volume 1, Training.Copyright 1996 by Jossey-Bass

The Advisor (The sum of questions: 1, 6, 11, 16, 21) =_____

The Salesperson (The sum of questions: 2, 7, 12, 17, 22) =_____

The Creator (The sum of questions: 3, 8, 13, 18, 23) =_____

The Diplomat (The sum of questions: 4, 9, 14, 19, 24) =_____

The Doer (The sum of questions: 5, 10, 15, 20, 25) =_____

The Advisor: Mid to high scores here suggest you handle crisis in a calm, secure way. You're most comfortable in work that demands lucid decision-making amid chaos. But be mindful of burnout. The crazies seek you out.

The Salesperson: You come alive in a crowd. Cocktail party conversation for you might as well be a competitive sport. If given enough leash, you can spin relationships into gold. Skeptical loners score low here.

The Creator: You're the genius in the meeting, the one who craves variety and sophisticated strategy. You probably can't balance a checkbook, but you could change the world with one of your good ideas.

The Diplomat: You're tolerant, agreeable and accepting, a natural mediator who can negotiate the impossible. With your innovation and political savvy, you can infiltrate bureaucracies and make them sing for you.

The Doer: High scores here mean you're industrious, disciplined and dependable. With your tenacity and organizational skills, you could run your own small country. That is, if you could just loosen up.

Questionnaire adapted from information provided by the Center for Applied Cognitive Studies in Charlotte, N.C.