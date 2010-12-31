How to Find a Business Broker

Follow these tips to put the sale of your company in the right hands.

You've decided to sell your small business and now you're ready to introduce your company to the business-for-sale market. For most sellers, a broker can help find a buyer and assist with your exit strategy. Choosing the right broker is important in order to maximize the sale price for your business and fund your next venture or retirement of your dreams. On the other hand, the wrong broker could have your business laying dormant on the market for months (or even years) or have you leaving money on the table at closing.

Don't let that happen to you. Follow these tips to choose a broker with the skills and experience to sell your business in the shortest time frame for the highest price.

Look for the Attributes of a Superstar

The first step to finding the best broker is to know what traits to look for. The business-for-sale market is littered with average brokers, but the best ones share the following characteristics:

The best brokers should also have experience selling businesses in your geographic market and in your price range. Without this knowledge, the broker's pricing and marketing efforts may fall short of your sales objectives.

Once the broker provides you with a list of previous clients, follow-up with them to confirm that the broker is in fact the superstar he says he is. Ask questions about the broker's personal style and attributes. Also inquire about strengths and weaknesses, then consider how those qualities might mesh with your goals.

The best brokers have established relationships with lawyers, accountants and other local professionals -- and aren't afraid to call on them when they need assistance. Even if you decide to use your own lawyer or accountant, it's nice to know that your broker has the respect of other professionals in your area.

Finding the Superstar Brokers

Now that you know the traits of the best brokers, here's where you'll need to begin your search.

Local Referrals. One of the most common ways to find a broker is through local referrals. See who's listing businesses in your area and then discreetly verify their qualifications through your industry contacts. The trick is to get the information you need while maintaining a low profile prior to the sale.

Legal and Financial Professionals. There's a good chance that your lawyer and accountant are in the loop regarding your exit plans. Ask them to help identify superstar brokers in your area.

Online Directories. Not all online broker directories are reliable. However, with a little research, it's possible to find reputable directories that allow you to identify great brokers in your region.

Chamber of Commerce or Economic Development Office. These organizations usually possess up-to-date information about local professionals and may be willing to help you identify the broker who's most qualified to sell your business. To protect your confidentiality when dealing with local organizations, frame your inquiries in general, fact-finding terms and avoid specific details.

The International Business Brokers Association. The IBBA is a trade association dedicated to promoting professional standards among its members. The website features a tool to help sellers identify IBBA brokers in their area.

In addition to being IBBA certified, look for brokers that have received the designation of Certified Business Intermediary. A CBI broker brings additional training and expertise to your transaction, and can help you sell more quickly and profitably.