Growth Strategies

Types Of Suppliers

Know your suppliers and how they can help your business
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Suppliers are essential to any retail business. Depending on your inventory selection, you may need a few or dozens. Sometimes suppliers will contact you through their sales representatives, but more often, particularly when you're starting out, you'll need to locate them yourself--either at trade shows, wholesale showrooms and conventions, or through buyers directories, industry contacts, the Business-to-Business Yellow Pages and trade journals.

Suppliers can be divided into four general categories.

1. Manufacturers: Most retailers buy through company salespeople or independent representatives who handle the wares of several different companies. Prices from these sources are usually lowest, unless the retailer's location makes shipping freight costly.

2. Distributors: Also known as wholesalers, brokers or jobbers, distributors buy in quantity from several manufacturers and warehouse the goods for sale to retailers. Although their prices are higher than a manufacturer's, they can supply retailers with small orders from a variety of manufacturers. (Some manufacturers refuse to fill small orders.) A lower freight bill and quick delivery time from a nearby distributor often compensates for the higher per-item cost.

3. Independent craftspeople: Exclusive distribution of unique creations is frequently offered by independent craftspeople, who sell through reps or at trade shows.

4. Import sources: Many retailers buy foreign goods from a domestic importer, who operates much like a domestic wholesaler. Or, depending on your familiarity with overseas sources, you may want to travel abroad to buy goods.

Excerpted from Start Your Own Business: The Only Start-Up Book You'll Ever Need, by Rieva Lesonsky and the Staff of Entrepreneur Magazine, © 1998 Entrepreneur Press

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

8 Surefire Ways to Grow Your Business in 2019

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

The 4 Biggest Mistakes Companies Make When Scaling Their Business