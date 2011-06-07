195 Franchises You Can Start For Under $50,000
The economic conditions of the last few years have caused a bit of a conundrum. More and more people are looking to take their careers into their own hands by becoming entrepreneurs, while less and less financing has been made available to help those dreams come true.
One solution? Businesses with startup costs low enough that they don't need financing. And the franchise world has been all too happy to provide such opportunities. In the following listing, you'll find 195 companies in categories ranging from automotive services to children's businesses, home improvements to travel agencies--all of which you can get off the ground for less than $50,000.
Keep in mind that this list is just a starting point, not a recommendation or endorsement of any particular company. No matter how easy an opportunity may be to buy into, you should always do your homework to make sure your investment will pay off. Carefully read the company's literature and legal documents, consult with attorneys and accountants and talk to as many franchisees as you can to get a feel for whether a franchise is a good fit.
Aero Colours Inc. - Auto Appearance Service
Interior Magic Int'l. - Auto appearance reconditioning
Pathetic Medic - Mobile auto appearance services
Novus Glass Windshield Repair - Glass repair & replacement, accessories
SuperGlass Windshield Repair - Windshield repair
America's Fleet Service - On-site vehicle maintenance
AutoQual - Auto interior restoration & reconditioning
AArrow Advertising - Advertising, sign spinning, guerilla marketing
AroundAbout Community Magazines Inc. - Direct-mail community magazine
Billboard Connection Inc. - Ad agency specializing in outdoor media
Bingo Bugle - Newspaper Specialty newspaper
Coffee News - Weekly newspaper distributed at restaurants
Living Well Magazine - Magazine for seniorsDirect-mail advertising Money Mailer Franchise Corp.
MyLoopCard - Advertising on golf scorecards
Sports Image - Sports marketing for high schools & organizations
Town Money Saver - Direct-mail advertising
The Alternative Board (TAB) - Peer advisory boards & business coaching
CEO Focus - Peer groups for small-business owners The Growth Coach Small-business coaching & mentoring
Referral Institute LLC - Referral training, coaching, consulting
Inxpress - Shipping services
Unishippers Global Logistics LLC - Shipping servicesWorldwide Express Discounted air express & freight services
Miscellaneous Business Services
Bevinco Bar Systems Ltd. - Liquor inventory-control services
Cybertary Virtual - office assistant services
Leadership Management Inc. - Executive/management training & development
Mom Corps -Staffing services
Proforma - Printing & promotional products
Property Management Inc. - Commercial & residential property management
VR Business Brokers/Mergers & Acquisitions - Business brokerage; mergers & acquisitions intermediation
A+ Nannies Inc. - Nanny/babysitter placement services
SeekingSitters Franchise System Inc. - Babysitting referral service
Enrichment/Education Programs
Abrakadoodle - Art education programs for children
Club Z! In-Home Tutoring Services - In-home tutoring services
CompuChild - Technology education for children
Drama Kids Int'l. Inc. - After-school drama classes & summer camps
Ho Math & Chess Learning Centre - Math & chess learning program
KidzArt - Art education programs, products & services
Kumon Math & Reading Centers - Supplemental education
The Mad Science Group - Science activities for children
Young Rembrandts Franchise Inc. - Art classes for children ages 3 to 12
Baby Boot Camp - Pre- & post-natal fitness
I9 Sports - Youth sports leagues, camps & clinics
JumpBunch Inc. - Children's sports & fitness program
Kidokinetics - Mobile sports fitness program for kids
Kinderdance Int'l. Inc. - Children's movement/educational program
My Gym Children's Fitness Center - Children's early learning/ fitness program & facility
Stretch-N-Grow Int'l. Inc. - On-site children's fitness program
Stroller Strides LLC - Stroller fitness program
The Swim Squad - At-home swimming lessons
TGA Premier Junior Golf - Youth golf programs
ID & Safety Programs
DIGIKIDS - Children's identification products & services
Guard-A-Kid - Children's identification & safety products
Ident-A-Kid Services of America - Children's identification products & services
Kidproof Safety - Child safety education
Bookkeeping services
Alliance Cost Containment LLC BookKeeping Express - Business Financial Services
Colbert/Ball Tax Service - Tax preparation & electronic filing
Daniel Ahart Tax Service - Tax preparation services
Express Tax - Tax preparation & electronic filing
H & R Block - Tax preparation & electronic filing
Instant Tax Service - Retail tax preparation & electronic filing
Smart Tax - Tax preparation
Tax Centers of America - Tax preparation & electronic filing
The Tax Refund Store - Tax preparation
Miscellaneous Financial Services
ACFN-The ATM Franchise Business - Automated teller machines
Fiesta Insurance Franchise Corp. - Insurance & tax preparation services
Candy Bouquet Int'l. - Floral-like designer
Happy & Healthy Products Inc. - Frozen fruit bars
Five Star Painting - Residential & commercial painting
Fresh Coat - Interior painting
360 Painting Inc. - Residential & commercial painting
Miscellaneous Home Improvements
Christmas Decor Inc. - Holiday & event decorating services
Closet & Storage Concepts - Residential/commercial closet & storage systems
Frames N Panes - Window restoration
Furniture Medic - Furniture restoration & repairs
Get A Grip Franchising LLC - Countertop, bathtub & tile resurfacing
Kitchen Tune-Up - Residential & commercial kitchen & bath remodeling
Mr. Appliance Corp. - Household appliance services & repairs
Mr. Sandless - Sandless wood floor refinishing
N-Hance - Wood floor & cabinet renewal systems
Nite Time Decor Inc. - Landscape & architectural lighting
Re-Bath LLC - Bathroom remodeling
Surface Specialists Systems Inc. - Kitchen/bath repair, refinishing & resurfacing, acrylic tub liners
Carpet, Drapery & Upholstery Cleaning
Chem-Dry Carpet Drapery & Upholstery Cleaning - Carpet, drapery & upholstery cleaning; tile & stone care
Heaven's Best Carpet & Upholstery Cleaning - Carpet & upholstery cleaning
Oxi Fresh Franchising Co. - - Carpet cleaning
Anago Cleaning Systems - Commercial cleaning
BearCom Building Services Inc. - Commercial cleaning
Bonus Building Care - Commercial cleaning
BuildingStars Inc. - Commercial cleaning
CleanNet USA Inc. - Commercial cleaning
E.P.I.C. Systems Inc. - Commercial cleaning
Jan-Pro Franchising Int'l. Inc. - Commercial cleaning
Jantize America - Commercial cleaning
Mint Condition Franchising Inc. - Janitorial & building maintenance services
Office Pride Commercial Cleaning - Commercial cleaning
OMEX - Office Maintenance Experts - Office cleaning & maintenance management
OpenWorks - Commercial cleaning
ServiceMaster Clean - Comm'l./residential cleaning & disaster restoration
Stratus Building Solutions - Commercial cleaning
System4 - Commercial cleaning
Vanguard Cleaning Systems - Commercial cleaning
Cartex Limited - Leather, vinyl, plastic & cloth repair
Color-Glo Int'l. Inc. - Leather, vinyl & fabric restoration & repair
Ace DuraFlo Systems LLC - Pipe restoration services
Rooter-Man - Plumbing, drain & sewer cleaning
EcoMaids - Eco-friendly residential cleaning
Home Cleaning Centers of America - House, office, carpet & window cleaning
MaidPro - Residential & commercial cleaning
MTOclean Inc. - Residential, commercial & carpet cleaning, pressure washing
Disaster Kleenup Int'l. (DKI) - Insurance restoration services
Service Team of Professionals Inc. - Disaster restoration, carpet cleaning, mold remediation
Aerowest/Westair Deodorizing Services - Restroom deodorizing services
Aire-Master of America Inc. - Restroom deodorizing & maintenance services
Squeegee Squad - Residential & highrise window cleaning
Window Gang - Window & pressure cleaning, gutter cleaning, blinds sales
Miscellaneous Maintenance Businesses
ASP Pool and Spa Co. - Swimming pool maintenance & repairs
Critter Control Inc. - Urban/rural wildlife management
DoodyCalls - Pet waste removal
Foliage Design Systems - Interior foliage & plant maintenance
The Glass Guru - Window restoration & replacements
Grout Doctor Global Franchise Corp. - Grout, tile & stone care
The Grout Medic - Tile & grout maintenance/restoration
Jet-Black Int'l. Inc. - Asphalt maintenance services
KCS Applications Inc. - Acrylic asphalt sealcoating
Lawn Army - Lawn care
Mister Sparky - Residential electrical services
Pestmaster Services Inc. - Pest & weed control
Pet Butler - Pet waste cleanup & removal
U.S. Lawns - Commercial landscape maintenance services
Yellow Van Handyman - Handyman services
Curves - Women's fitness & weight-loss center
Jazzercise Inc. - Dance fitness classes
My Personal Trainer - Personal training & nutritional programs
Acti-Kare Inc. - Nonmedical in-home senior care
Companion Connection Senior Care - Medical & nonmedical senior care
FirstLight HomeCare - Nonmedical in-home care services
Home Helpers/Direct Link - Nonmedical care services
HomeWell Senior Care - In-home senior care
Stay at Home - Nonmedical in-home care
Touching Hearts At Home - Nonmedical home care for seniors & disabled people
Camp Bow Wow/Home Buddies - Dog day care & in-home pet care services
Fetch! Pet Care Inc. - Pet-sitting & dog-walking services
In Home Pet Services Inc. - Pet-sitting & dog-walking services
Pets Are Inn - Pet lodging service in private homes
Snaggle Foot Dog Walks & Pet Care - Pet-sitting & dog-walking services
Whiskers & Paws Catering - Pet food delivery service
American Poolplayers Association - Recreational billiard league
Outdoor Connection - Fishing, hunting & adventure travel
Cruise Holidays - Cruise travel agency
Cruise Planners/American Express - Cruise & tour travel agency
CruiseOne Inc. - Cruise & travel agency
Travel Leaders - Travel agency
1st Inspection Services Inc. - Commercial & residential inspections
AmeriSpec Home Inspection Services - Home inspections
Inspect-It 1st LLC - Property inspection
National Property Inspections Inc. - Home & commercial property inspections
Pillar To Post Inspection Services - Home inspections
Lil' Angels Photography - School & child-care photography
PortraitEFX Photography Franchise - Photography
TSS Photography - Youth sports, school & event photography
Advance Realty USA - Real estate
Area Pro Realty Franchise Inc. - Residential real estate brokerage
Assist-2-Sell - Discount real estate services
Benham REO Group - Foreclosed property sales
OptionPlus Homes Inc. - Lease-to-own homes
RE/MAX LLC - Real estate
Real Living Real Estate LLC - Residential real estate
Sell4Free Real Estate Systems Inc. - Real estate
United Country Real Estate - Real estate brokerage, auction & marketing services
Auto Appraisal Network Inc. - Vehicle appraisal services
Caring Transitions - Sales of estates & household goods
Central Courier - Delivery services
Certified Restoration DryCleaning Network - Textile restoration services
College Assistance Plus LLC - College consulting services
Complete Music - Mobile DJ entertainment service
EagleRider Motorcycle Rental - Motorcycle, scooter, ATV & watercraft rentals & tours
Edgemaster Mobile Sharpening - Knife & garden tool sharpening
Eliza J - Portable restrooms for outdoor events
Goin' Postal - Retail shipping & business services
Hungry Heart Franchise LLC - Nutritional counseling & hypnotherapy
One Hour Parties - Party & event planning
The Original Basket Boutique - Gifts, gift baskets, corporate gifts
Plan Ahead Events - Event planning
Pressed4Time Inc. - Dry cleaning pickup & delivery, shoe repair
Pro Energy Consultants - Energy auditing
Property Damage Appraisers - Auto & property appraisals for insurance cos.
Reflection of U - Custom cosmetics
Showhomes - Home management & staging services
Computer Medics of America Inc. - Mobile computer repair services
Computer Troubleshooters - Small-business technology consulting
Fast-teks On-site Computer Services - On-site computer repair services
The Utility Company - IT services
Let's Get Physical
Jazzercise franchisees keep spandex alive
Back in the days of leg warmers, spandex and Olivia Newton John's "Physical," dance fitness was all the rage. But today only one of the many franchises that sought to capitalize on that particular craze remains: Jazzercise.
Why? It's not because people stopped loving dance. Just look at all the dance-themed reality shows on TV today (including Dancing with the Stars, whose two-time champion Cheryl Burke is now the spokeswoman for Jazzercise). Kelly Sweeney, Jazzercise's VP of U.S. sales, attributes the company's survival, and its continued growth long after its competitors went the way of other '80s fads, to its unique franchising model.
Jazzercise has a few types of franchisees. One is class owners. Like most of Jazzercise's franchisees, class owners teach classes themselves, but they also recruit instructors to teach for them. Those other instructors are not employees, though--they're fellow franchisees. Associate franchisees, to be exact.
Most Jazzercise franchisees begin as associates, and it's easy to see why. Associates can teach as many classes as they like (with a minimum of four per month) and leave running the business largely to the class owners. "It's a great way to get your feet wet and learn the business before you jump right in," Sweeney explains.
This model also benefits those who choose to make the jump to being class owners. "It's not like running a fast-food place, where you have somebody quitting everyday," Sweeney says. "Associate franchisees care about how well we do, because it's not just a paycheck to them--it's their own business."
The two-tiered model allows people from every walk of life to become franchisees. Mothers with small children can start out as associates teaching a few classes a week, then take on more classes or even become class owners as their kids get older.
As instructors get older themselves, they can teach low-impact Jazzercise Lite classes or transition to running the business more and teaching less. And with a franchise fee of only $1,000, even people as young as 18 can go from attending Jazzercise Junior classes to owning their own business.
It's also a business that can move with you. Kim Romines, a former ballet dancer, started out as an associate franchisee in Kansas City in 2001. But in 2003 her husband's job took her to Watkinsville, Ga., where there were no existing Jazzercise classes, "so I could either start them, or not have Jazzercise," she says. She chose the former.
After a month of searching for a location, she got into a women's health center and became a class owner. She built the business up to 17 instructors with 40 classes a week and had even moved into her own center before she had to relocate again in 2008.
Now in Abilene, Texas--and determined to stay put this time--Romines is building her business up once more, offering classes in two local churches. She's recruited 10 new instructors so far. One is a military wife, and a few plan to move in the next few years, so she knows they won't be with her forever--but she knows from her own experience that they'll be OK.
"They'll have their own business to take with them," Romines says, "and I love that."