Leadership

Business and a Beer: An Entrepreneur Roundtable

Food, brew and wisdom: We assembled a diverse group of entrepreneurs to talk about recipes for success.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
6 min read

This story appears in the July 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Two bankers, the creator of an electric airplane and a granola-maker walk into a bar … No, it's not a joke. These innovators and financiers were all part of the brain trust that gathered for Entrepreneur's first Business & a Beer event, held March 10 at the bustling Euclid Hall Bar & Kitchen in downtown Denver.

We put a diverse group of entrepreneurs around a table, gave them good food and great beer and asked them to tell their stories, share their challenges and offer their advice. What transpired was a rich montage of insight from all levels of the entrepreneurial field: people who are just beginning to find their ways, seasoned veterans who have been there and done that and financial backers who have seen it all--and who know what's going to fly and what's going to fail.

The setting was also a character: Euclid Hall Bar & Kitchen, in Denver's LoDo district, is the brainchild of Jennifer Jasinski and Beth Gruitch, two successful restaurant entrepreneurs who also own local hot spots Rioja and Bistro Vendôme. The establishment offered up a wide range of local fare for the business-hungry minds around our table, including brûléed bone marrow in a sherry reduction, and mussels steamed in Trippel Belgian Style Ale from the New Belgium Brewery in nearby Fort Collins. The entrepreneurs washed down each other's input with brews ranging from a Hoss Rye Lager from Denver's Great Divide Brewing Company to a Left Hand Milk Stout crafted by Longmont's Left Hand Brewing Company.

Why Keeping a Business Idea Secret Can Backfire

Our assembly of entrepreneurs explored everything from funding to failure, sharing a wide range of insight on topics like how to stay adaptable, the importance of a business plan and making sure you have the right team. The connective tissue for everyone around the table? A penchant for innovation, experimentation and excitement. And a willingness to talk about it.

Video: More Business & a Beer Highlights

"It's true whether you're building an airplane or in the digital space: You need to focus on the core elements of innovation," says Marc Zawel, co-founder and CEO of EqualApp. "Starting a business is challenging, stressful and emotionally draining. You can't be scared to share your idea."


The Players
The Players

Andrew SchumanAndrew Schuman turned Hammond's Candies, a 90-year-old company making candy but not money, into a profitable enterprise by playing up its identity. "There's not a ton of innovation in candy--it's corn syrup, sugar and water. What I liked about this business was the old-fashioned, nostalgic brand."

 

Mark ShoemakerMark Shoemaker's eco-story customizes replacement lighting for restaurant and retail shops. "We sit down with each of our customers, listen to what they need and build a product to that specific need."

 

Nicolas BenedictNicolas Benedict, whose eScience Labs created a niche by making lab kits for students taking online courses, says team is everything. "You don't need a lot of MBAs or 40 years of experience. You need people who are bright and excited and believe in what you're doing. They will do amazing things for you, and they will set you up to grow."

 

Krista PaulUsingMiles.com founder Krista Paul found a way around the money. "Don't wait for the money, because it might never come. Figure out another way to do it, and just get started."

 

Tony AielloTony Aiello, CEO of Lifestyle Wireless, has no small dreams--but he's practical. "Think big even when you're small, and get a good lawyer and a good accountant."

 

Garren GivensGarren Givens is the founder of CampusDibs.com and the new Dibsie.com. His approach to the daily deal sector evolved with advice he sought out. "Talking about your business is crucial to getting feedback about your idea and helping you to hone your pitch."

 

Nicole DeBoomFormer pro tri-athlete Nicole DeBoom took every bit of advice she could when forming Skirt Sports. "The first thing I did was have meetings with tons of people. It was like, ‘If I can fit in four coffee meetings a day for a month, I'm in good shape--and I'm wired.'"

 

Brandon BaileyBrandon Bailey withstood a lot of criticism when he was getting ready to launch Bulumu. "When we were telling people that we were going to start a natural foods company and start with granola, they would laugh in our face. It is
a test."

 

Timothy KeatingTimothy Keating, the pragmatic CEO of Keating Capital, offers what he calls his $149 piece of advice: Invest in software to help you create your business plan. "Ideas are a commodity. It's execution and validation. The ideas in and of themselves are interesting, but they're insufficient."

 

Scott WylieHaving started four banks--the latest being Denver's First Western Trust-- Scott Wylie can spot the difference between ideas and action. "A lot of people see things that need to be done. To me what's different about entrepreneurs is a willingness to act on it."

 

Marc ZawelMarc Zawel's EqualApp, which guides college applicants through the process, has morphed significantly since launch. "You need to be agile and listening to your market. That's one of the core advantages of being a startup: You can make changes quickly based on what you're hearing."

 

George ByeGeorge Bye, CEO and founder of Bye Energy--which is equipping Cessnas with electric engines--says airplane engines gain a five-fold benefit in operating costs by going electric. "We focus on short endurance missions like training, where we fly just for an hour. We're building a backbone for what comes next."

 

Caren Griffin Caren Griffin, owner of a multicultural spa called Spa Universaire, considers financial types the most honest. "People will tell you what you want to hear. The money people are going to tell you the truth."

 

Gary MeschGary Mesch of Alpine Angels knows that the majority of ideas don't work out of the gate. "Most businesses are plan B or plan C. Ultimately, the customer tells them what kind of business they have."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Napoleon Hill's Success Masters

Buy From
Elephants Before Unicorns

Elephants Before Unicorns

Buy From
Stress-Less Leadership

Stress-Less Leadership

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Entrepreneur Voices on Company Culture

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Entrepreneur Voices on Strategic Management

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Entrepreneur Voices on Effective Leadership

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Leadership

How to Keep Your Top Talent From Heading Out the Door

Leadership

How Apprenticeships Can Benefit Your Company's Bottom Line

Leadership

How to Conduct Employee Performance Reviews That Reduce Stress