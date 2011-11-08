Starting a Business

The Top 100 Low-Cost Franchises

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
The Top 100 Low-Cost Franchises
Image credit: Shutterstock.com / mmaxer
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the November 2011 issue of . Subscribe »

Money.

It's one of the biggest concerns for just about every would-be franchisee (not to mention every other business owner out there). The good news is, a great franchise doesn't have to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to start. There are plenty of businesses, in categories ranging from fitness to advertising to tax prep, that can be started for less than $50,000--some for as little as $1,600. For a franchise that won't break the bank, Entrepreneur presents our Top 100 Low-Cost Franchises.

Franchises are listed based on how they ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®. The list is not intended to endorse any particular franchise, but to serve as a starting point for your own research. No matter how little a franchise may cost to start, always do your due diligence before putting your money down. That means consulting with attorneys and accountants, reading the company's legal documents and talking to existing franchisees.

Top 100 Low-Cost Franchises

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Corene Summers
Corene Summers helps clients advancing their health, careers and lives overall through reducing stress, tension and optimizing sleep.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

4 Important Areas for Ensuring Maximum Startup Protection

Starting a Business

Why Your Elevator Pitch Isn't Working

Starting a Business

So You Launched Your Startup -- Now What?