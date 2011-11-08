The Top 100 Low-Cost Franchises

November 8, 2011 1 min read

It's one of the biggest concerns for just about every would-be franchisee (not to mention every other business owner out there). The good news is, a great franchise doesn't have to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars to start. There are plenty of businesses, in categories ranging from fitness to advertising to tax prep, that can be started for less than $50,000--some for as little as $1,600. For a franchise that won't break the bank, Entrepreneur presents our Top 100 Low-Cost Franchises.

Franchises are listed based on how they ranked in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®. The list is not intended to endorse any particular franchise, but to serve as a starting point for your own research. No matter how little a franchise may cost to start, always do your due diligence before putting your money down. That means consulting with attorneys and accountants, reading the company's legal documents and talking to existing franchisees.