Entrepreneurs

How Do Entrepreneurs Stay Positive?

Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Stay PositiveIt's no secret that starting a business from scratch is no easy task. Entrepreneurs often experience stress far beyond the pressures of a typical 9-to-5-type job. But by learning to work positively, you can redefine your personal reality, as well as your business.

In response to a story we published on how entrepreneurs can maintain a positive business outlook, we asked our Facebook fans to share some of the ways they stay upbeat and productive as they balance their personal and business lives.

Here's a sampling of some of the best responses we received:

Lovelda Smith: Great music and surrounding myself by positive, inspirational people.

John Mediger: Hope, love, family, friends.

Joel Porras: By having a great sense of humor!

Richard Aghama Okundia: Remember, as a man thinks in his heart so he is; my innate, emotional Intelligence is what keeps my trail blazing.

Sean Paul McCloskey: Gratitude. I appreciate the fact that every day I get to blaze my own trail in the hopes that it will inspire others to blaze their own.

Kartla Nakpil Chin: I remind myself that positivity is a choice I always have.

David Hall: Live life like it's always the weekend. You are doing something you enjoy, remember!

Andrea Rattray Cunningham: By positive affirmations moment by moment.

Catherine Marie Stillwell: Stay far away from the Debbie Downers or Negative Nancys. I try to find those who are always positive. Like my husband.

Sara M Russell: Gratitude. I appreciate the life I have, the work I do, and the people I have the pleasure of doing it with.

How do you stay positive? Let us know in the comments section below or leave a note on our Facebook conversation.
 

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Breakthrough

Breakthrough

Buy From
Disrupters

Disrupters

Buy From
Networking Like a Pro

Networking Like a Pro

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Entrepreneurs

Thousands of Small Conversations Yielded 4 Big Keys to Success

Entrepreneurs

5 Important Lessons from Immigrant Entrepreneurs

Entrepreneurs

Why Entrepreneurs Are the Athletes of the 21st Century