Making Jewelry Out of Broken Plates

December 3, 2011 min read

Editor's Note: We're rolling out 12 Days of Indie Merchant Gifts. Readers can vote for their favorite gifts, starting Dec. 12.

Talk about a niche business. Juliet Ames, an independent merchant in Baltimore, specializes in making custom jewelry from broken sentimental family china. The name of her website says it all: IBreakPlates.com.

We received scores of submissions for our gift guide from jewelry makers, but Ames's recycled china pendant stood out to us because it's truly one-of-a-kind -- not to mention quite pretty. And the sentimental inspiration behind her business appealed to our softer side.

"Most mothers, grandmothers and friends show love by preparing a great meal," she wrote. "When a plate breaks, people save the shards to hold on to what or who the plate represents. I have had the honor of working with broken wedding plates, plates salvaged from hurricane Katrina and plates that survived fires, just to name a few."

Ames's jewelry isn't cheap -- this pendant sells for $40 -- but one can argue that some things are priceless.

