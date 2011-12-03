Making Jewelry Out of Broken Plates
Editor's Note: We're rolling out 12 Days of Indie Merchant Gifts. Readers can vote for their favorite gifts, starting Dec. 12.
Talk about a niche business. Juliet Ames, an independent merchant in Baltimore, specializes in making custom jewelry from broken sentimental family china. The name of her website says it all: IBreakPlates.com.
We received scores of submissions for our gift guide from jewelry makers, but Ames's recycled china pendant stood out to us because it's truly one-of-a-kind -- not to mention quite pretty. And the sentimental inspiration behind her business appealed to our softer side.
"Most mothers, grandmothers and friends show love by preparing a great meal," she wrote. "When a plate breaks, people save the shards to hold on to what or who the plate represents. I have had the honor of working with broken wedding plates, plates salvaged from hurricane Katrina and plates that survived fires, just to name a few."
Ames's jewelry isn't cheap -- this pendant sells for $40 -- but one can argue that some things are priceless.
Check back tomorrow to see which indie merchant's gift we've selected for Day No. 5. And don't forget to vote for your favorite, starting Dec. 12.
Day 1: "The Shopping List Bag" - L.E. Green Bags
Day 2: Children's multicultural books - Hartlyn Kids
Day 3: Chalkboard beer mug - The Man Registry
Day 4: Recycled china pendant - The Broken Plate Pendant Co.
Day 5: Vegan lip balm - Sprout Skincare
Day 6: Fair-trade-certified soccer ball - Senda Athletics
Day 6: Fair-trade-certified soccer ball - Senda Athletics
Day 7: Digital luggage scale - EatSmart Products
Day 8: Dog treat pouch - Sara Bella Upcycled
Day 9: "Not sent from my iPhone" Stationery set - Red Letter Paper Co.
Day 10: Key lime BBQ Sauce - Reva Foods
Day 11: Periodic Table of Elements necklace - My London Sun