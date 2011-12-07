Marketing

A Present for Your Pooch

Eat Smart
Dog treat pouch, made by Sara Bella Upcycled in Bend, Ore., priced at $14.

Editor's Note: We're rolling out 12 Days of Indie Merchant Gifts. Readers can vote for their favorite gifts, starting Dec. 12.

Chances are, someone on your shopping list has a furry friend. For that reason alone, we wanted to make sure we included at least one item for pet owners in our Indie Merchant Holiday Gift Guide.

It also turns out, based on the submissions that we received, that plenty of merchants make gift items for dog (and cat) lovers. We pored over photos of pet collars, leashes and safety-light contraptions, but this gift stood out the most: a dog treat pouch made of “upcycled” materials, made by Sara Bella Upcycled in Bend, Ore.

Business owner Sara Weiner says her company’s bags (she makes more than just dog pouches) are earth-friendly, save for the metal fittings. “We use only trash – plastic bags and banners that would otherwise be tossed into the landfill,” she says. Her dog treat pouch attaches to one’s pocket or waist band with a clip, and closes automatically with a magnet closure. “The pouch is colorful, unique artwear, as well as a useful tool to bring on your dog walk,” she says.

An Entrepreneur.com staffer who owns a bulldog thought that sounded right – and gave the pouch extra points for reducing “dog treat residue” that normally ends up in coat or pants pockets. She also liked that the bag would allow her to carry treats when she’s not wearing anything with pockets. “This would make training your dog easier,” she said.

Woof! Functionality combined with earth-friendliness makes this crafty dog treat pouch a winner in our minds.

Check back tomorrow to see which indie merchant’s gift we’ve selected for Day No. 9. And don't forget to vote for your favorite, starting Dec. 12.

Day 1: "The Shopping List Bag" - L.E. Green Bags
Day 2: Children's multicultural books - Hartlyn Kids  
Day 3: Chalkboard beer mug - The Man Registry
Day 4: Recycled china pendant - The Broken Plate Pendant Co.
Day 5: Vegan lip balm - Sprout Skincare
Day 6: Fair-trade-certified soccer ball - Senda Athletics
Day 7: Digital luggage scale - EatSmart Products
Day 8: Dog treat pouch - Sara Bella Upcycled
Day 9: "Not sent from my iPhone" Stationery set - Red Letter Paper Co.
Day 10: Key lime BBQ Sauce - Reva Foods
Day 11: Periodic Table of Elements necklace - My London Sun

